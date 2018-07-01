Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 7/1/2018 11:55 AM

Blackhawks sign Ward, Kunitz and D-man Manning

John Dietz
 
 

The Blackhawks opened free agency by signing goalie Cam Ward, 38-year-old forward Chris Kunitz and defenseman Brandon Manning on Sunday.

The team also signed Adam Boqvist, whom they took eighth overall in the NHL draft on June 22, to a three-year, entry-level deal.

Ward's one-year deal is reportedly worth $3 million. The 34-year-old, who won a Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2006, is expected to back up Corey Crawford next season.

•Kunitz, who also signed for one year, has won four Stanley Cups during his long career. He scored 13 goals and had 16 assists in 82 games for Tampa Bay last season but had no goals and 1 assist in 17 playoff games.

• Manning, who inked a two-year, $4.5 million deal, is a left-shot D-man who scored 10 goals and had 21 assists in his last two seasons in Philadelphia (130 games).

In other news, Hawks center Artem Anisimov submitted a list of 10 teams he is willing to be traded to. He had a no-movement clause in his first three years in Chicago. Anisimov has three years remaining on a contract that carries a $4.55 million cap hit.

Stan Bowman and all three players are scheduled to conduct a conference call with reporters at noon.

• Twitter: @johndietzdh

