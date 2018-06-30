Singularly offensive: Cubs use small ball to beat Twins 14-9

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward drops his bat as he watches his RBI single off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Trevor Hildenberger during the seventh inning. The Chicago Cubs played small ball to the extreme in the extreme heat Saturday at Wrigley Field. The piled up 17 singles among their 20 hits in a 14-9 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs hit the Minnesota Twins with a barrage of singles Saturday on the way to a 14-9 victory at hot and steamy Wrigley Field.

Of the Cubs' 20 hits, 17 were singles and 3 were doubles.

The Twins lost three players -- Eddie Rosario, Bobby Wilson and Max Kepler -- to heat illness during a game that began with a temperature of 91 and a heat index of 101. Those numbers rose to 96 and 107 as the game progressed.

The Cubs sent 10 men to the plate in the fifth inning and 11 to the plate in the seventh, scoring 5 runs each time.

Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood continued to have problems. He pitched 5 innings giving up 7 hits and 7 runs.

