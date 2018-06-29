Scouting report: New York City at Chicago Fire

New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire at Toyota Park, 7 p.m. Saturday

Streaming:

ESPN+

Scouting NYCFC:

NYCFC (9-3-4, 31 points) hasn't lost to the Fire since its first match against Chicago in 2015. But NYCFC also has a new coach, Domenec Torrent, following Patrick Vieira's departure for Nice. Maxi Moralez has an assist in three straight games, 7 on the season. Former Fire goalkeeper Sean Johnson has been playing very well for the New Yorkers.

Scouting the Fire:

Midfielder Aleksandar Katai has had a goal or assist in each of the Fire's past seven games, a big reason why Chicago (5-7-5, 20 points) remains in the hunt for a playoff berth. He and Nemanja Nikolic lead the team with 6 goals each. The Fire has three straight draws and is undefeated in its last four games. It can reach the .500 mark at home this season with a win, having gone 3-4-2 so far at Toyota Park.

Next:

at Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place, July 7, 9:30 p.m.