Blackhawks trade Berube; will they sign Ward next?

The Blackhawks traded goalie J-F Berube to Columbus on Wednesday for center Jordan Schroeder.

The trade opens up a goalie spot, which might be filled by Carolina's Cam Ward. According to the Score's Jay Zawaski, the veteran netminder is close to agreeing to a deal with the Hawks.

Teams can officially sign unrestricted free agents on July 1.

The 26-year-old Schroeder has split time in the NHL and AHL for most of his career. Last season, he scored 1 goal in 21 games for Columbus and had 14 goals and 22 assists in 48 games with the Cleveland Monsters.

Berube went 3-6-1 with the Blackhawks last season with an .894 save percentage and .378 goals-against average.