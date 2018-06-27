Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 6/27/2018 3:54 PM

Blackhawks trade Berube; will they sign Ward next?

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Dietz
 
 

The Blackhawks traded goalie J-F Berube to Columbus on Wednesday for center Jordan Schroeder.

The trade opens up a goalie spot, which might be filled by Carolina's Cam Ward. According to the Score's Jay Zawaski, the veteran netminder is close to agreeing to a deal with the Hawks.

Teams can officially sign unrestricted free agents on July 1.

The 26-year-old Schroeder has split time in the NHL and AHL for most of his career. Last season, he scored 1 goal in 21 games for Columbus and had 14 goals and 22 assists in 48 games with the Cleveland Monsters.

Berube went 3-6-1 with the Blackhawks last season with an .894 save percentage and .378 goals-against average.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account