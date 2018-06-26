Breaking News Bar
 
Longtime Cubs clubhouse attendant Yosh Kawano dead at age 97

  • Former Chicago Cubs clubhouse manager Yosh Kawano, here tipping his famous white hat, died Monday in Los Angeles at age 97.

Daily Herald Report
Yosh Kawano, the clubhouse attendant who spent 65 years with the Chicago Cubs, has died at age 97, according to multiple reports.

He died on Monday of complications from Parkinson's disease and old age, according to the Chicago Tribune.

A popular figure at Wrigley Field, Kawano was easily spotted because he wore a white fishing hat, which was donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. After retiring from his job with the Cubs, he moved to Los Angeles to live with his family.

