Blackhawks decline to make qualifying offers to Duclair, Jurco

Forwards Anthony Duclair and Tomas Jurco did not receive qualifying offers from the Blackhawks and are now unrestricted free agents.
The 22-year-old Duclair, acquired from Arizona for Richard Panik last January, scored 2 goals and had 6 assists in 23 games for the Hawks. Jurco, acquired from the Red Wings in February 2016, started last season in Rockford and finished with 6 goals and 4 assists in 29 games. He has 22 goals and 28 assists in 201 career games.
Development camp dates:
The Blackhawks announced that they will hold their development camp at MB Ice Arena in Chicago from July 16-20.
On-ice sessions will run from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and a scrimmage will be held Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m.
A roster of players will be released at a later date. Recent drafts picks such as Adam Boqvist, Nicolas Beaudin, Jake Wise, Niklas Nordgren, Henri Jokiharju and Ian Mitchell will likely attend.