Blackhawks
6/24/2018

Blackhawks trade Kero to Canucks for center Chaput

John Dietz
 
 

The Chicago Blackhawks traded Tanner Kero to Vancouver on Sunday for center Michael Chaput. Chaput, 26, had no points in nine games for the Canucks last season but did score 17 goals and had 25 assists for the AHL's Utica Comets. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Chaput was originally drafted by the Flyers in the third round in 2010.

Kero carved out a role as a bottom-six center for the Hawks in 2016-17 when he scored 6 goals in 47 games. The addition of Tommy Wingels last season, however, pushed Kero out of a job and he spent most of the year in Rockford.

