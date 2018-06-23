Covey makes early exit with hip injury in White Sox's 6-5 loss to A's

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

The Chicago White Sox took a 5-0 lead in the first inning but lost 6-5 to the Oakland A's at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday. Sox starter Dylan Covey left the game in the fifth with right hip soreness. Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of Saturday afternoon's game against the Oakland A's at Guaranteed Rate Field.

They quickly ran out of gas.

The Sox also lost starting pitcher Dylan Covey in the fifth inning. After walking Matt Joyce and going 2-1 on Jonathan Lucroy, the right-hander exited the game with right hip soreness.

Oakland went on to beat the Sox 6-5.

Celebrating his 25th birthday, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a 3-run homer in the first inning.

Anderson also singled, stole a base and scored in the sixth.