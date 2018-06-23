Blackhawks start Day 2 with American center Wise

There is considerably less buzz around the second day of the NHL draft, but that doesn't mean teams aren't unearthing world-class players who could change the course of their franchises.

Just look at the Blackhawks in recent years.

Memorable second-round picks this century include Alex DeBrincat (2016), Nick Schmaltz (2014), Brandon Saad (2011), Dave Bolland (2004), Bryan Bickell (2004), Corey Crawford (2003) and Duncan Keith (2002).

Further down, the Hawks unearthed Dustin Byfuglien in the eighth round, Troy Brouwer in the seventh, Niklas Hjalmarsson in the fourth, and Andrew Shaw and Marcus Kruger in the fifth.

Saturday in Dallas, the Hawks added more players to their organization in the hopes that a few can one day add their names to that impressive list.

The two most promising selections have to be 5-foot-10, 194-pound center Jake Wise and 5-9, 170-pound Finnish winger Niklas Nordgren. The Hawks moved up 13 spots to No. 74 to take Nordgren and gave Arizona their 87th and 142nd picks.

Wise, who will attend Boston University in the fall, scored 11 goals and had 32 assists in 38 games for the U.S. National U18 team last season.

"A great value pick," tweeted Ryan Wagman, who writes for McKeenshockey.com. "Missed a lot of time to injury this year (broken collarbone). When healthy, he produced at high-end levels."

Said Wise to Blackhawks TV: "I always had a gut feeling I'd always end up in Chicago. They were the first team I talked to last summer and since then I really got close to (Hawks scout) Mike Doneghey. We texted a lot. He helped me out with my collarbone. … I really couldn't be happier."

Wise fancies himself as a two-way centerman and tries to model his game after Hawks captain Jonathan Toews.

Nordgren racked up 23 goals and 14 assists in just 24 games for U18 Finland. It was Nordgren who scored the game-winning goal for Finland in a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the title game of the Under-18 World Championship on April 29.

The Hawks also took Swiss winger Philipp Kurashev at No. 120 and Finnish winger Mikael Hakkarainen at No. 139. The Hawks gave Montreal their fifth-round pick next year to acquire Hakkarainen.

Second-day picks by the Blackhawks:

(Note: Rankings by hockeyprospect.com, Future Considerations, ISS Hockey, McKeen's Hockey and TSN/McKenzie).

Round 3, 67th overall:

Jake Wise

Position: Center; Size: 5-10, 194; From: North Andover, Massachusetts; Stats: 11 goals, 32 assists in 38 games for U.S. National U18 team. Rankings: Between 40-63 by those five different scouting agencies. Scouting report from lastwordonhockey.com: "Wise has the potential to be a two-way, top-six center. He will need some time to develop, and going the NCAA route will give him plenty of time to add muscle and strength in the weight room. He also can work to shoot a bit more and be less predictable in his game."

Round 3, 74th overall:

Niklas Nordgren

Position: Right wing; Size: 5-9, 170; From: Helsinki, Finland; Stats: 23G, 14A in 24 games for U18 Finland team. Rankings: 48 best; 61 worst; Scouting report from lastwordonhockey.com: Has many of the offensive and defensive skills necessary to be a top-six winger. However, there are two large red flags. At just 5-9, he is undersized. While more and more undersized wingers are succeeding, they are often great skaters. Nordgren is deficient in this area of his game. If he can improve, he has a real chance to succeed. His game is similar to Alex DeBrincat, but this is a stylistic comparison only, and not one based on skill and ability.

Round 4, 120th overall:

Philipp Kurashev

Position: Left winger; Size: 6-0, 190; From: Munsingen, Switzerland; Stats: 19G, 41A in 59 games in QMJHL; Rankings: 53 best; 89 worst. Scouting report from lastwordonhockey.com: "Kurashev is a boom or bust prospect. He has the skills to be a dynamic forward, but just does not seem to utilize them often enough. If a team figures out the inconsistency issues, they could have a real steal. If not, they will always be asking why Kurashev does not produce more."

Round 5, 139th overall:

Mikael Hakkarainen

Position: Left winger; Size: 6-1, 194; From: Finland; Stats: 15G, 31A in USHL for Muskegon Lumberjacks. Ranking: No. 285 by Future Considerations