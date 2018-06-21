Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 6/21/2018 11:00 AM

How recent No. 8 picks in NHL draft have fared

  Buffalo Sabres 6-foot-4 defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen played 73 games last season and contributed 6 goals and 35 assists.

By John Dietz

jdietz@dailyherald.com

The Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 8 pick in Friday's NHL draft. Here's how recent No. 8 picks have fared:

2013 -- Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Buffalo

Has been a mainstay on the Sabres' blue line the past four seasons. Is signed for four more seasons at a $5.4 million cap hit.

2014 -- William Nylander, C, Toronto

Spent most of first two seasons in AHL, then just put together back-to-back 20-goal seasons. Also dished out 80 assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski played in 77 games last season and scored 16 goals to go with 21 assists.
2015 -- Zach Werenski, D, Columbus

After spending one year at Michigan, Werenski has racked up 27 goals and 57 assists in 155 games with the Blue Jackets.

2016 -- Alexander Nylander, RW, Buffalo

Has spent most of past two seasons in AHL. Has 1 goal and 1 assist with Sabres.

2017 -- Casey Mittelstadt, C, Buffalo

Played at University of Minnesota, then signed with Sabres and had 5 points in six games.

