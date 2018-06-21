Chicago White Sox promote several top prospects

Rain washed out Thursday night's Chicago White Sox game, but it was still a busy day for the organization.
As expected, the Sox announced several minor-league promotions, headed by Eloy Jimenez moving from Class AA Birmingham to AAA Charlotte.
Jimenez, a 21-year-old outfielder acquired from the Chicago Cubs last July in the Jose Quintana trade, was second in the Southern League with a .317 batting average and a .925 OPS. He was tied for second in the league with 42 RBI and tied for third with 10 home runs.
MLB.com rates Jimenez as the No. 3 prospect in baseball.
Catcher/designated hitter Seby Zavala and relief pitcher Ian Hamilton also will head to Charlotte from Birmingham.
Starting pitcher Dylan Cease, acquired with Jimenez from the Cubs in the Quintana deal, is one of seven White Sox prospects promoted from high Class A Winston-Salem to Birmingham.
In 13 starts for Winston-Salem, Cease was 9-2 with a 2.89 ERA. The 22-year-old righty led the Carolina League with 82 strikeouts (in 71 ⅔ innings).
Outfielders Luis Alexander Basabe, Joel Booker and Alex Call, starter Bernardo Flores and relievers Matt Foster and Zach Thompson were also bumped up to Birmingham from Winston-Salem.
Six players were promoted from low A Kannapolis to Winston-Salem, headed by outfielder Luis Robert.
After missing nearly three months with a thumb injury, Robert joined Kannapolis in early June and batted .289/.360/.400 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBI and 4 stolen bases in 13 games.
Joining Robert in Winston-Salem from Kannapolis are outfielder Luis Gonzalez, shortstop Laz Rivera, starters Blake Battenfield and Lincoln Henzman and reliever Tyler Johnson.
