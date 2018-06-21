Chicago White Sox promote several top prospects

Eloy Jimenez, after hitting .317 at Birmingham, was promoted to Class AAA Charlotte on Thursday by the White Sox. Associated Press/file

Rain washed out Thursday night's Chicago White Sox game, but it was still a busy day for the organization.

As expected, the Sox announced several minor-league promotions, headed by Eloy Jimenez moving from Class AA Birmingham to AAA Charlotte.

Jimenez, a 21-year-old outfielder acquired from the Chicago Cubs last July in the Jose Quintana trade, was second in the Southern League with a .317 batting average and a .925 OPS. He was tied for second in the league with 42 RBI and tied for third with 10 home runs.

MLB.com rates Jimenez as the No. 3 prospect in baseball.

Catcher/designated hitter Seby Zavala and relief pitcher Ian Hamilton also will head to Charlotte from Birmingham.

Right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease has been promoted to Class AA Birmingham after going 9-2 in 13 starts with Winston-Salem. - Associated Press/file

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease, acquired with Jimenez from the Cubs in the Quintana deal, is one of seven White Sox prospects promoted from high Class A Winston-Salem to Birmingham.

In 13 starts for Winston-Salem, Cease was 9-2 with a 2.89 ERA. The 22-year-old righty led the Carolina League with 82 strikeouts (in 71 ⅔ innings).

Outfielders Luis Alexander Basabe, Joel Booker and Alex Call, starter Bernardo Flores and relievers Matt Foster and Zach Thompson were also bumped up to Birmingham from Winston-Salem.

Six players were promoted from low A Kannapolis to Winston-Salem, headed by outfielder Luis Robert.

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles is moving up to Class A Winston-Salem, the White Sox announced Thursday. - Associated Press/file

After missing nearly three months with a thumb injury, Robert joined Kannapolis in early June and batted .289/.360/.400 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 RBI and 4 stolen bases in 13 games.

Joining Robert in Winston-Salem from Kannapolis are outfielder Luis Gonzalez, shortstop Laz Rivera, starters Blake Battenfield and Lincoln Henzman and reliever Tyler Johnson.

• Check back later today for reaction from White Sox director of development Chris Getz.