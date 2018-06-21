Chicago Bulls go the safe route with No. 7 pick, taking Duke's Carter

Duke's Wendell Carter Jr., right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked seventh overall by the Chicago Bulls during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

The Chicago Bulls couldn't trade up and didn't want to take a chance on Michael Porter Jr.'s bad back. So they went with a safe -- some might say boring -- pick with the No. 7 selection in Thursday night's NBA draft, taking Duke power forward Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter was somewhat overshadowed during his freshman season at Duke by teammate Marvin Bagley III. But he did average 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds, while shooting 56 percent from the field.

The projection for Carter is he will be a solid inside defender and could develop into an outside shooter. The downside is he may not be well-suited to play defense on the perimeter, which could make him a bad fit against teams that play small lineups, which includes most of the league's best teams.

Carter is an Atlanta native who seriously considered attending Harvard before settling on Duke. Both his parents played college basketball -- his mom, Kylia, at Mississippi and father, Wendell Sr., at Delta State.

The one surprise early in the draft was Dallas working a trade with Atlanta to land European shooting guard Luka Doncic, while the Hawks will get Oklahoma guard Trae Young, who was chosen with the fifth pick.

As expected, Arizona's DeAndre Ayton went first to Phoenix and Bagley second to Sacramento. Texas center Mo Bamba went No. 6 to Orlando.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls.