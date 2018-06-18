From tees to taps, Grand Rapids hopping as a golf/brewery hot spot

The colorful Grand Rapids beer scene has created a cheerful, fun atmosphere in the city, which has earned a place on several Beer City, USA lists over the years. Courtesy of Joy Sarver /lenziehmongolf.com

The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is bordered by a river with an airport also nearby. Courtesy of Joy Sarver /lenziehmongolf.com

Pilgrim's Run Golf Club, a popular public course in Pierson, Michigan, stands out because of all its special touches. Courtesy of Joy Sarver /lenziehmongolf.com

Grand Rapids offers much more than just golf and beer. The highrises in its skyline showcase its growth. Courtesy of Joy Sarver /lenziehmongolf.com

A bridge is needed to get golfers over the Orchestra Pit on the striking 17th hole at Ravines Golf Club in Saugatauk, Michigan. Courtesy of Joy Sarver /lenziehmongolf.com

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This is hardly breaking news: Michigan has been a golfing hot spot for, well -- almost forever.

Michigan has over 850 public courses, more than any state in the nation, and golf generates more than $4 billion to the state's economy. You can pick virtually any section of Michigan for a visit and be assured the golf will be more than just fine.

That's what happened when we ventured to Grand Rapids, which was an untested section of the state for us. We found, to no one's surprise, that the golf was great -- four excellent courses in four days, with more courses readily available had we opted for a longer stay.

The Grand Rapids area, we learned, also has another good thing going. This city with a population just less than 200,000 has more than 80 breweries in the area. It has earned its designation of Beer City, USA.

We were there for the golf, of course, but late afternoon visits to various breweries -- climaxed by a guided tour of the Founders, its biggest one -- make this golf destination stand out from others.

An Englishman opened the first brewery in Grand Rapids in 1836, and the Grand Rapids Brewing Company -- the oldest of those still in existence -- dates to 1893. The golf courses aren't as well-seasoned but they have their charm, too.

Best of the ones we played was Pilgrim's Run, located in the outlying town of Pierson. It has an interesting history. The Chicago-based Van Kampen family bought the course and had family members and friends design the holes. That was a start before Mike DeVries, a well-respected architect from Traverse City, Mich., stepped in.

DeVries attended Lake Forest College in Illinois before entering the golf world. He worked with designers Tom Doak and Tom Fazio before tackling Pilgrim's Run. Then, teaming up with superintendent Kris Schumacker, DeVries routed the course and constructed in the greens. Since its opening as an 18-holer in 1998, Pilgrim's Run has been one of Michigan's most popular public courses.

Most notable from our standpoint was the short par-4 18th, which is one of the best finishing holes we've encountered. A great risk-reward hole with water protecting the green, No. 18 can play anywhere from 221 to 358 yards. It's a thought-provoking, fun way to finish a round on a course that can play as long as 7,093 yards.

DeVries' design credits also include The Mines, Greywalls and the Kingsley Club in Michigan and -- well-received most recently -- Cape Wickham in Australia. The Mines was also on our Grand Rapids itinerary, and there's a lot to say for that layout as well, though I'm not a big fan of the many blind shots involved in playing it.

Sweeping elevation changes and undulating greens are major characteristics of The Mines, which is located near near the downtown area. That can be a plus since you'll be close to plenty of lodging, restaurants and -- of course -- the breweries.

The Mines was built about 150 feet above gypsum mines that had been utilized as early as the 1860s and throughout the 1900s. Some features of the mines were incorporated into the construction of the course. The No. 8 hole is located where a natural sand pit was used for the mining operation. Directional signs were also made with wooden timbers from the mining process.

In another unusual feature, The Mines has back-to-back par-3 holes at Nos. 7 and 8. The course is a par-70 with two challenging par-5s, the longest being the 607-yard fifth.

The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe is worth a try, and clearly the locals like it. The course was a busy place during our visit. This is a Bill Newcomb design that opened in 1997. It's located along the Thornapple River on Interstate 96 near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Newcomb's stature in Michigan golf course architecture started earlier than when DeVries began. Newcomb, who attended the University of Michigan, was a nationally ranked amateur golfer with wins in both the Michigan Amateur and Indiana Open, and a competitive appearance in the Masters. Like all the courses we played on our Grand Rapids visit, The Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe had great views and interesting holes.

A quirk in the planned schedule turned out much to our advantage, as we had the opportunity to also visit a course about 30 miles beyond the Grand Rapids boundaries -- the Arnold Palmer-designed Ravines Golf Club in Saugatuck.

As you would expect, the Ravines was another good layout. It has only three sets of tees but lots of forced carries. The most eye-catching features are the tall pines that add drama to the longest hole (the 626-yard 14th), and the Orchestra Pit at the par-3 17th. There's a deep drop-off in front of the green, which accentuates the putting surface as a stage.

Playing those four courses may give you a thirst to try some more of the area's layouts, but in Grand Rapids it might be a better idea to check beer drinkers' hot spots such as the The Knickerbocker, for its pinwheel appetizers, or City Built Brewing Company, for both its unique beers and Puerto Rico-inspired food menu, or the Creston Brewery, where its beer flights are served on vinyl phonograph disc records. The breweries were not cookie-cutters as each had a unique atmosphere.

If you're having trouble picking out a post-round recovery spot, you can hop on the Grand Rapids Beer Trolley Tour. It'll take you to a variety of locations for good dining and sipping. Then again, picking from all those available options might not simplify matters either.

• For more golf news, visit lenziehmongolf.com.