Scouting report: White Sox at Cleveland Indians

White Sox at Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Plus Monday; WGN Tuesday; NBC Sports Chicago Wednesday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Sox' Dylan Covey (3-1) vs. Trevor Bauer (5-5) Monday at 6:10 p.m.; Carlos Rodon (0-1) vs. Mike Clevinger (5-2) Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.; Reynaldo Lopez (2-4) vs. Corey Kluber (10-3) Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox and Indians split a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field last week. The Sox have lost 4 straight and 6 of their last 7 in Cleveland. Covey is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 3 June starts. The right-hander has 19 strikeouts in 18 innings over the stretch. Jose Abreu should be back in the lineup after getting Sunday off. The first baseman is tied with Minnie Minoso for 12th place in White Sox history with 135 home runs. The Indians have lost 4 of 6 but still lead the AL Central.

Next:

Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday-Sunday

-- Scot Gregor