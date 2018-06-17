Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 6/17/2018 5:29 PM

Scouting report: White Sox at Cleveland Indians

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Scot Gregor
 
 

White Sox at Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago Plus Monday; WGN Tuesday; NBC Sports Chicago Wednesday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Sox' Dylan Covey (3-1) vs. Trevor Bauer (5-5) Monday at 6:10 p.m.; Carlos Rodon (0-1) vs. Mike Clevinger (5-2) Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.; Reynaldo Lopez (2-4) vs. Corey Kluber (10-3) Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox and Indians split a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field last week. The Sox have lost 4 straight and 6 of their last 7 in Cleveland. Covey is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 3 June starts. The right-hander has 19 strikeouts in 18 innings over the stretch. Jose Abreu should be back in the lineup after getting Sunday off. The first baseman is tied with Minnie Minoso for 12th place in White Sox history with 135 home runs. The Indians have lost 4 of 6 but still lead the AL Central.

Next:

Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday-Sunday

-- Scot Gregor

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account