Russell and Heyward homer, Cubs rally past Cardinals 6-3

Jason Heyward drops his bat as he watches his 2-run home run against the Cardinals on Saturday in St. Louis. Chicago won 6-3, handing the Cards their fourth loss in a row. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Addison Russell and Jason Heyward homered and Ian Happ's double broke a 3-all tie as the Cubs rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Saturday night.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (5-6) gave up 3 runs and 7 hits in six innings, snapping a career-high three-game losing streak. Brandon Morrow got the last 3 outs for his 16th save in 17 chances.

Chicago trailed 2-0 and then 3-2 before Kyle Schwarber's RBI single in the fifth tied the score for the second time. Happ's double off Sam Tuivailala (1-2) in the seventh gave the Cubs their first lead.

Happ has 3 hits, including a homer, with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in the last two games against the Cardinals, who dropped their season-high fourth in a row.

Heyward's 410-foot, 2-run homer in the eighth landed in the right field bullpen. It was the first career dinger allowed by Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks.

Addison Russell's leadoff home run in the fourth tied it at 2-2, snapping Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez's 47-inning homerless streak.

Martinez struggled for the third time since returning from a lat strain, giving up 3 runs and 7 hits. He walked 6, at least one in each inning, and needed 98 pitches to get through five innings. He was able to wriggle out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth as the Cubs stranded nine runners against him.

Martinez helped himself with a two-out RBI single that broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth. Martinez's liner fell just short of the outstretched glove of a diving Heyward, scoring Dexter Fowler.

Marcell Ozuna's 2-run homer gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the first. The blast extended Ozuna's home run streak to three games and his RBI streak to a career-high seven games. He is the first Cardinal to drive in a run in seven straight since Matt Holliday in 2013.

Willson Contreras got the Cubs on the scoreboard in the third on a sharp infield single that deflected off first baseman Matt Carpenter. Ben Zobrist scored from third on the play.

Training room

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (right triceps tendinitis) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Friday and is scheduled to throw another when the team returns home next week.

Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (left hand fracture) underwent a CT scan and hit off a tee. He will accompany the team on its next road trip.

Up next

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (6-4, 4.09 ERA) is 3-1 in five career starts against St. Louis.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (3-2, 2.96 ERA) has won three of his last four decisions and is making his first career start against Chicago.