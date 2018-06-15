Palka building a solid case to stick with White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Daniel Palka have been a good left-handed batter in the lineup this season. Associated Press

On many days, Daniel Palka can be found hours before game time working on his fielding in right field with White Sox coach Daryl Boston.

Since being called up to the big leagues in April, the 26-year-old from South Carolina has worked tirelessly to improve his defense to match the power in his bat.

One word comes to mind when working with Boston: energy.

"It's about as good as it gets for working with an outfield guy," Palka said. "Energy. Lots of energy. He's someone you always want to be around. I'm glad that if I'm having to do early work with anybody, it's with Daryl."

Palka has turned out to be a worthy left-handed bat in the White Sox' lineup. He made his big league debut on April 25, but really made his presence known a few days later when he went 4 for 5 with his first career home run and three RBIs in a win over Kansas City.

For the season, Palka is hitting .241 with 6 home runs and 22 RBIs through Thursday. When he was called up, Palka was determined not to change his approach after five-plus years in the minors.

Although he has also been used as a designated hitter, Daniel Palka has worked on his outfield defense this season. He said he feels comfortable in right field. - Associated Press

"I've heard from guys before when you go up, don't try to change anything, don't try to overanalyze stuff," Palka said. "So I just kind of took it with ease and tried to keep the same routines."

Those numbers have occasionally earned him the cleanup spot in the lineup. The left-hander is hitting better against lefties (.292, 2 home runs) than righties (.230, 4 homers).

The White Sox selected Palka off waivers from the Twins in November. He showed his power potential in the minors, clubbing 32 home runs in 2015 and 37 in 2016.

Palka said he definitely feels more comfortable in right field when he has a chance to play consistently, as he has lately.

"So far so good," Palka said. "I had a couple-game span where I was DHing, I had a couple days where I wasn't playing. Since I've been back in there, everything's been as good as it can be."

The club will likely have to demote one of its young outfielders when Avisail Garcia returns from the disabled list in the near future.

A power hitter in the minors, Daniel Palka has a better batting average this season against left-handed pitchers. - Associated Press

Palka is making a case to stay with the big league club. General manager Rick Hahn has made it clear that anyone who proves he deserves to be with the team will earn a chance.

"Regardless of their pedigree or how we acquired the player, whether it's off waivers or through the Rule 5 [draft], or a major trade involving a former star, we have no biases as far as who winds up being the 25 guys that help us win a championship," Hahn said. "So if one of these guys is seizing this opportunity and wants to etch his name in stone, so to speak, that's fantastic."

