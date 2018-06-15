Hayden and Hinostroza agree to 2-year extension with Chicago Blackhawks

hello

Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Hayden scores on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Vinnie Hinostroza and John Hayden both agreed to 2-year contract extensions with the Blackhawks on Friday.

Hinostroza's deal carries a $1.5 million cap hit, while Hayden's is $750,000.

The speedy Hinostroza, who started last season in Rockford, put together a 7-goal, 18-assist campaign in 50 games. Hinostroza's best stretch came over 30 games between Dec. 29 and March 4 when he scored 6 goals and notched 16 assists.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Hayden got off to a solid start in his first season, combining with Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels to form what coach Joel Quenneville dubbed the "energy line." Hayden had 3 goals and 7 assists in his first 29 games, but was then held off the scoresheet for 10 straight games and assigned to Rockford.

He returned to the Hawks late in the season, then was reassigned to the IceHogs and scored 3 goals in 13 playoff games.

Mark your calendars:

The Blackhawks' preseason schedule came out Friday. They will be at Columbus on Sept. 18, at Detroit on Sept. 20 and at Ottawa on Sept. 21. The Hawks will then play at home against Detroit on Sept. 25, Ottawa on Sept. 27 and Columbus on Sept. 29.

The NHL will release the regular-season schedule Thursday.

Calder Cup for Smith:

Former Blackhawks winger Ben Smith scored a goal in Toronto's 6-1 victory in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals over Texas on Thursday. The 29-year-old Smith, who played 156 games with the Hawks from 2010-15, scored 27 goals and had 32 assists for the Marlies this season. The Hawks acquired Andrew Desjardins from San Jose for Smith on March 2, 2015.