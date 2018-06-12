Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-Olympic skier Bode Miller 'beyond devastated' after death of 19-month-old daughter

By Des Bieler
The Washington Post
Bode Miller said he and his wife are "beyond devastated" by the death of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline. The toddler died in a drowning accident on Sunday.

The 40-year-old former Olympic skier, who worked as an analyst for NBC during February's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, took to Instagram to share the tragic news Monday. "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," Miller wrote in a post that was also shared by his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck.

"Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this."

TMZ Sports was first to get confirmation of the death from Orange County (California) authorities, reporting that the accident occurred while the Millers were attending a party at a neighbor's house, where "somehow, Emeline ended up in a pool." Paramedics attempted to provide CPR at the scene, then rushed the girl to a hospital, but she was unable to be resuscitated.

"Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it's fullest everyday," Miller said, asking for "privacy during this painful time."

"It is with the utmost sadness that we learned today of the passing of Bode Miller's daughter Emmy. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at U.S. Ski & Snowboard and across the whole snowsports world are with Bode, his wife Morgan and their family at this time," the skiing governing body said in a statement Monday.

The second child of Miller and Beck, Emeline was born in November 2016. They announced in April that they were expecting another child in October, and he also has a son and a daughter from previous relationships.

Miller has posted frequently about his family on social media, including sharing soon after Emeline's birth that she was named after his grandmother. "I can't wait to get home to my little princess. She's waiting patiently," he said of his young daughter in February.

A six-time Olympic medalist, including gold in the super combined at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, Miller is widely considered the greatest male Alpine skier in U.S. history. Beck, 31, married Miller in 2012, and they have a three-year-old son.

The death of their daughter is under investigation, a representative of the Orange County sheriff's office said (via the AP).

