Rozner: One man's long, strange trip to U.S. Open

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Chris Naegel gets a ride on the back of a golf cart following the 9th hole during the first round of the Rust-Oleum Championship at the Ivanhoe Club near Mundelein Thursday.

Less than a month ago, Chris Naegel told his wife he was done with professional golf.

Today, he's practicing at Shinnecock and preparing for the U.S. Open.

Nothing more aptly sums up life on the Web.com Tour.

Players can go from no status on the Web, to getting in on a Monday qualifier, to winning an event, to reaching the PGA Tour and winning quickly in the big leagues.

From grinder to millionaire in a matter of months.

When the Rust-Oleum Championship was held at the Ivanhoe Club a year ago, the names of Andrew Landry, Austin Cook, Aaron Wise and Keith Mitchell probably didn't register with most patrons on the grounds.

They were watching great golf, but some may have been unaware of just how good it was.

But already this season, 2017 Web grads Landry, Cook and Wise have won PGA Tour events, as have Ryan Armour, Ted Potter Jr. and Brice Garnett.

Among those from the 2017 Web who have come in second include Mitchell, Landry, Wise, Beau Hossler, Chesson Hadley and Andrew Putnam, who was runner-up to Dustin Johnson in Memphis on Sunday.

It happens every year, players good enough to win at the PGA Tour level just needing to finish top 25 in the Web regular season -- or playoffs -- to get that big opportunity.

In the meantime, they drive from city to city and practice day after day, knowing a single shot a round is the difference, four lousy putts a week away from the good life.

Naegel is one of the roughly 200 fighting that fight, and like many of the aforementioned he'll play in the U.S. Open this week, but his journey to New York has bordered on the absurd.

The 35-year-old from St. Louis, who finished sixth at the Rust-Oleum in 2016, missed full Web status for 2018 by a single stroke -- one putt -- at Q-School last fall, and had been playing Monday qualifiers to try to get into some events this year.

At the end of April in Indiana, he shot a 64 in a Monday qualifier and was the only one of four players in a playoff to not reach the Evansville tournament.

Two weeks later, after playing his way into the Web's BMW event in Greenville, South Carolina, he called his wife, who was home with their two young boys.

"I missed the cut. I played poorly. I think I beat like five guys in the field," Naegel said at Ivanhoe over the weekend, where he finished 7-under and T-33. "I said to Lindsey, 'I don't know if I really want to play anymore. I'm kind of over it. My status isn't very good and I'd rather be home hanging out with you and the boys.'

"I was at peace with it and started talking to friends in the business world about a job.

"But now the script has flipped."

A few days later, he qualified into the Nashville Open and finished seventh to gain back his Web status. Following a 43rd a week ago in Raleigh, North Carolina, he immediately flew to Houston that Sunday night for a U.S. Open Sectional qualifier at Shadow Hawk on Monday morning.

With five holes to play, Naegel needed to play 4-under to reach a tie for third and a playoff. He went birdie, birdie, bogey, birdie before heading to the par-5 18th.

After a 7 a.m. start and 35 holes, his drive reached a fairway bunker and was 205 to the hole -- all carry over water -- when his caddie found out he needed eagle to get into a playoff.

"I was going to lay up, but now I knew I needed a 3," Naegel said. "Hit a 6-iron to 40 feet."

Naegel made the bomb, won the playoff with birdie on the first playoff hole, and Monday he was on Long Island getting ready for the U.S. Open.

"I got to a point where I just don't care anymore, and that seems to be working for me," Naegel laughed. "Hit a shot in the water and say, 'Whatever.' Hit the next one close and make par."

The ability to move on from a bad result is entirely necessary for playing good golf. Every shot might not be life and death, but it can make the difference between driving to small towns and flying on private jets to big cities.

No matter what happens next, Naegel is in the Hamptons this week with a 7:57 a.m. tee time Thursday on golf's biggest stage and playing in its hardest test.

Then it's back to the grind, the dream still alive.

