Softball scoreboard: Saturday, June 9 results
at East Peoria EastSide Centre
Class 3A
3rd place: Providence 16, Mt. Zion 15
Mr. Zion 004 150 50 --15-16-1
Providence 102 332 41 --16-22-4
2B: MZ: Kennedy 2, Eades. P: Sopczak, Smith, Pilon, Hurley; 3B: P: Walker, Smith; HR: MZ: Zurm. P: Youn, Falejczak, Joutras. WP: Summers (17-7) LP: Eades (12-4).
Championship: Montini 15, Kaneland 8
Montini 000 030 (12) --15-15-3
Kaneland 142 010 0 --8-9-4
2B: K: Sommesl, Theobald; HR: M: Filkowski, Cuchran. K: Sommesl. WP: Dilday (6-4) LP: Erickson (20-5).
Class 4A
3rd place: palatine 2, York 0
Palatine 100 001 0 --2-4-1
York 000 000 0 --0-2-2
WP: Grossman (23-3) LP: L.Derkowski (19-7).
Championship: Rock Island 2, Plainfield North 1
Plainfield North 000 000 1 --1-3-2
Rock Island 000 101 X --2-4-1
2B: PN: Mallinder; HR: PN: Callow. RI: Stegall. WP: Peters (19-4) LP: Thompson (23-3).