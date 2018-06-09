Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 6/9/2018 10:08 PM

Softball scoreboard: Saturday, June 9 results

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

*

Softball scoreboard: Saturday, June 9 results

*

at East Peoria EastSide Centre

Class 3A

3rd place: Providence 16, Mt. Zion 15

Mr. Zion 004 150 50 --15-16-1

Providence 102 332 41 --16-22-4

2B: MZ: Kennedy 2, Eades. P: Sopczak, Smith, Pilon, Hurley; 3B: P: Walker, Smith; HR: MZ: Zurm. P: Youn, Falejczak, Joutras. WP: Summers (17-7) LP: Eades (12-4).

*

Championship: Montini 15, Kaneland 8

Montini 000 030 (12) --15-15-3

Kaneland 142 010 0 --8-9-4

2B: K: Sommesl, Theobald; HR: M: Filkowski, Cuchran. K: Sommesl. WP: Dilday (6-4) LP: Erickson (20-5).

*

Class 4A

3rd place: palatine 2, York 0

Palatine 100 001 0 --2-4-1

York 000 000 0 --0-2-2

WP: Grossman (23-3) LP: L.Derkowski (19-7).

*

Championship: Rock Island 2, Plainfield North 1

Plainfield North 000 000 1 --1-3-2

Rock Island 000 101 X --2-4-1

2B: PN: Mallinder; HR: PN: Callow. RI: Stegall. WP: Peters (19-4) LP: Thompson (23-3).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account