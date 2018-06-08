Softball: Montini lines up another title-game appearance

EAST PEORIA -- The Mt. Zion Braves weren't going to let Montini third baseman Nikki Cuchran beat them on Friday in the second semifinal of the Class 3A softball finals.

Instead, those directly behind the senior in the lineup delivered the Broncos to their second state championship game in three seasons with a 3-2 victory.

Brianna Clifton, Lauran Latoria and Ashley Lynch each drove in 1 run in Montini's 3-run fifth.

"I think it's all about momentum," Latoria said. "No team is going to let (Cuchran) beat them so somebody has to step up and do it."

At first it was Clifton, in the circle, who limited the damage in the bottom of the fourth. Mt. Zion saw the first three batters reach base and still had first and second with just one out.

But Clifton, a Nicholls State recruit, picked up a strikeout for the second out and induced a low pop to Latoria at short.

"That's what (Clifton) does. She finds a way to win," Montini coach Mike Bukovski said. "Maybe someone else can throw harder, someone else can do this. But for three years she's put us in position to win games. Today was a great microcosm of her battling."

Montini (29-9) struck in the fifth. A walk, a sacrifice and another walk brought Cuchran, a DePaul recruit, to the plate. Mt. Zion elected to give her the third of her four intentional walks to load the bases for Clifton.

Clifton delivered a game-tying single to center.

I just thought I needed to do this for my team," Clifton said. "They loaded the bases and I wanted to drive that run in."

Latoria drove in the go-ahead run when Mt. Zion picked up an out at third base. Lynch then drove in Clifton from second for what turned out to be needed insurance.

"If they are going to walk (Cuchran), the people below have got to answer," Bukovski said. "(Mt. Zion pitcher Audrey Eades) kept us off balance for a couple of innings. Our whole point was to put the ball in play."

Mt. Zion scored in the bottom of the inning, then had two runners on in the sixth and one final baserunner in the seventh.

"Up and down the lineup, their top, middle and bottom girls hurt us," Bukovski said. "I didn't feel comfortable ever with where we were in the lineup."

Montini, the 2016 Class 3A champ, next faces Kaneland, which beat the Broncos 11-10 on May 4. But now a championship to match the 2016 3A title is at stake.

"It means the world to me," Clifton said. "It's my senior year and to be in the state championship twice, that's a miracle."