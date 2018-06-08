Montgomery pitches Cubs past Pirates

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, right, scores past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rizzo during the first inning Friday in Chicago to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead. Associated Press

Mike Montgomery gave the Cubs 6 innings of 1-run work Friday as they went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 at Wrigley Field.

It was Montgomery's third start of the season and his second straight quality start as he subs for the injured Yu Darvish in the starting rotation. He gave up 7 hits against the Pirates and a first-inning run.

The Cubs improved to a season-best 12 games over .500 at 36-24. They took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Kris Bryant, making his first big-league appearance as a leadoff hitter, opened the inning with a single. He went to third on Jason Heyward's double down the left-field line. Ben Zobrist singled Bryant home and sent Heward to third. Anthony Rizzo followed with a sacrifice fly.

Zobrist had an RBI forceout in the bottom of the second.