Softball: Northwest all-area team

Samantha Allen Rolling MeadowsAllen had a breakout junior campaign, excelling on offense, defense and as a team leader. She batted .383 with 6 home runs and 26 RBI and showed her versatility, starting at shortstop, catcher and left field this spring. "Sam did a great job for us defensively and was a great leader for us on the field," said Rolling Meadows coach Tony Wolanski. "She wants to win and is always trying to make her teammates better. Sam really grew up this year and her work ethic really made the difference for her this season."

Sarah Bailitz HerseyOnly a junior, Bailitz emerged as one of the most dominating offensive players in the Mid-Suburban League East. After spending the last two seasons with minimal at-bats, Bailitz lead the Huskies with a .533 batting average, 10 home runs, 13 doubles and 49 hits. "Sarah had a dominating offensive year," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman. "She has spent the last year putting in the work to move her way up in our batting lineup. Along with her hitting, Bailitz threw 70 innings accumulating 72 strikeouts. "When not on the mound she was a solid presence at first base," Freeman added.

Mary Bean Hoffman EstatesAfter a standout four-year career for coach Lindsey Hamma at Hoffman, Bean will take her talents to the Southern Indiana softball squad next spring. The Hawks' captain was an all-conference selection for the second year in a row. She was even able to improve on her impressive junior campaign. The third baseman led the team with a .424 batting average and posted an impressive .575 on base percentage. "As our leadoff batter in the lineup, we constantly relied on Mary to ignite our offense," Hamma said. "She was also an invaluable leader both on and off the field. Mary has always stood out as a consummate competitor and teammate. Her aggressive mentality and love for the game has been a pleasure to witness over the past four years." Bean's run production was essential to the Hoffman lineup as she scored 31 runs. To top that, her 8 doubles tied the school record. "Mary leaves some big shoes to fill," Hamma added. "But we are so proud of her and can not wait to follow her career at the next level."

Sara Benner Rolling MeadowsThe all-time leading home run hitter in Meadows softball history, Benner broke her own record this season with 15. She now has 25 for her career, which consists of only two seasons (she was injured as a sophomore). The junior third baseman also had 51 RBI and batted .528 this spring. She led the Mustangs in eight offensive categories and owns four school records. "Sara works extremely hard and is always trying to improve her skill level," said Mustangs coach Tony Wolanski. "What makes Sara a very good hitter is her ability to make adjustments. She really isn't a power hitter, she is a great line drive hitter. Sara has special skill but she also cares about her teammates and loves the game of softball."

Emma Bertsche LeydenThe junior pitcher was the main reason the Eagles were able to record an impressive 18-5 record this spring under coach Kurt Schuett. The junior pitcher recorded an ERA of 1.52, compiling a 15-4 record. Three of her four losses came to teams that had been ranked in polls. Bertsche held opposing teams to a .183 batting average while striking out 113 hitters (in the regular season). "Emma commands the circle," Schuett said. "She had another stellar season. She is the heart and soul of the program, bringing a big smile and a tremendous work ethic to softball each and every day."

Jackie Burchfield ConantAfter an all-conference junior campaign, Burchfield produced a stellar senior season with her glove and bat. The senior shortstop and three-year starter made some tremendous plays at second base and shortstop during her career. She also played a key role on offense with a career .384 batting average, 60 RBI and 20 doubles. She used her speed to steal 20 bases. "Jackie also demonstrated tremendous range, taking away base hits from opposing teams," said hall of fame Cougars coach Cathyann Smith. "As a two-time all-conference player, Jackie showed her love for the game in all 85 games as a starter. She will be greatly missed but we wish her well next year at the University of Illinois."

Alyssa Cacini ProspectCacini put her name into Prospect record books as the school's all-time leading home run hitter. The senior third baseman and Dayton recruit belted a single-season school record 14 this spring to give her 27 for her four-year varsity career. "Alyssa has been a leader for us on and off the field the last four years," said Prospect coach Krystina Mackowiak. "She is an incredibly hard-working athlete and her performance this season showed it. After being hurt most of last season, Alyssa came out with a bang this year. Along with Lauren (Caldrone), she also has made a lasting impact on Prospect softball." Cacini also broke the single-season school record for doubles, career doubles and career RBI. Cacini hit .516 this season with 48 hits, 15 doubles and 51 RBI. "She has been a key player in our success this season and a role model for future Prospect softball players," Mackowiak added. "Alyssa has grown so much over the past four years and I can not wait to see what she accomplishes at Dayton next year."

Lauren Caldrone ProspectCaldrone, who committed to Northwestern before her sophomore season, has been a leader for the Knights on and off the field the last 4 years. She played every inning this season for the Knights, who took a share of the MSL East crown. "Lauren has been a force to be reckoned with at the plate with only two strikeouts all season," Mackowiak said. Caldrone led the team in hits (62) and RBI (59). She has made a lasting impact on the Prospect softball program, breaking the career doubles, season RBI, career RBI record, season hits, and career hits records. This spring, she hit .569 with 62 hits, 13 doubles, 5 triples, 6 homers (2 grand slams) and 59 RBI. "Her positivity, focus, dedication and love for the game will be missed next year," Mackowiak said. "It has been fun watching her grow over the past four years and I can't wait to see what she accomplishes at Northwestern.

Lauren Clausen Elk GroveClausen got better and better throughout the season and played a key role in the Grenadiers' charge to a Mid-Suburban League tri-championship with Hersey and Prospect. "The strides Lauren made this season were without question tied to the progress that the team demonstrated as the season moved along," said coach Ken Grams. "Her improvement since early March was simply outstanding." Clausen finished with an ERA of 1.47 and struck out 126 batters in 105 innings pitched. She was 9-3 in the MSL. "She became a solid, reliable varsity pitcher who improved her ability to locate her pitches extremely well," Grams added. "And that, in turn, added to her increased strikeout totals per game."

Sydney Correa ConantCorrea showed her versatility in four years on the varsity as she played third base, first base and catcher. She helped the Cougars to a conference championship in 2016 and three regional championships from 2015 to 2017. For her career, Correa batted .365 with 65 RBI and 13 doubles. "She threw our five runners trying to steal this spring and picked off three runners at first base. "Sydney really stepped up as a leader this season behind the plate," said Cougars hall of fame coach Cathyann Smith. " She was a true competitor in every game and always pushed her teammates to do their best. Her knowledge of the game is outstanding and will be missed. We wish her the best at the University of Kentucky next year."

Maddie Craver PalatineOne of the finest players to wear the Palatine Pirate jersey, Craver was named the Mid-Surburban West's co-Player of the Year. "She is one of the hardest-working players on our team and has started every game of her high school career at the varsity level," said Pirates coach Nicole Capalbo. "Maddie was our leadoff hitter this season and she came up clutch in important game situations." Craver is batting .629 with 44 RBI and 78 hits (well more than 200 for her high school career). She scored 49 runs and led the team with 19 doubles. "She is also our team leader and someone the younger players looked up to," Capalbo added. "In my tenure as a head coach, I have never written a lineup without Maddie in it -- she is definitely leaving the program better than when she came in."

Lexi D'Ambrosio FremdWith her leadership during off-season training through the spring season, Fremd coach Josh Teschner call D'Ambrosio "the heart and soul" of the regional champion Vikings. Through 30 games, the Missouri-Kanas City recruit hit .461 with 5 home runs, 39 RBI and 31 runs. "Most remarkable about Lexi is her desire to make her teammates better and to share high levels of success with the team," Teschner added. "Lexi is the greatest defensive catcher in the history of Fremd softball. Over the season she has put together a historic offensive season. But her legacy will be one of absolute dominance behind the plate. This season Lexi has not allowed a single stolen base. But what is most amazing is that only 12 runners have tried in 30 games."

Gabriella Demma Maine WestDemma proved to be the perfect leadoff batter for the Warriors this spring, helping them earn a share of the Central Suburban North. "She wasn't your typical leadoff batter," said Maine West coach Jim Dvorak. " That's because Gabby was going to hit the first pitch if it was nice. She led off a bunch of games with doubles in the gap so we always started the game with a runner on base. With Allison (Pearson, also all-area) following her in the No. 2 spot in the batting order, it made for a great one-two combination." The junior second baseman ended up with 13 doubles and a team-high .435 batting average. She also led the Warriors with 20 runs.

Elle Engelke LeydenIt's not hard to understand why Leyden coach Kurt Schuett said the sophomore catcher sparked the Eagles' offense this season. All you have to do is look at her numbers. Engelke put together a .556 batting average with an .841 slugging percentage. Leyden's clean up hitter also drove home 23 runs and was 10-of-10 stealing bases. Behind the plate, Engelke compiled a 943 fielding percentage. "Elle also shows her maturity through her leadership, both on the field and as an IHSA student-athlete ambassador, an honor she recently received," said Leyden coach Kurt Schuett.

Meghan Fontanetta Buffalo GroveOnly a sophomore, Fontanetta showed she has a bright future with the Bison. The versatile infielder led the team with her 402 batting average, with more than half of her 31 hits being for extra bases. She had 12 doubles, 3 triples and team-high 4 homers while collecting 21 RBI and 22 runs. "Meghan was our workhorse, and in the circle, too" said Buffalo Grove coach Starr Dorsey. "We threw her out on the mound a lot and she played almost everywhere in the infield except for first base and behind the plate." Fontanetta made numerous stellar plays with her glove. "She carried the load defensively for us,' Dorsey said. "She made a ton of great plays, especially at second base, and offensively, she was a tough out."

Sarah Grossman PalatineOne of the finest pitchers to walk the halls at Palatine, Grossman has than 470 strikeouts heading in East Peoria. "Sarah is one of the best pitchers to come through the Palatine program," said coach Nicole Capalbo. "She worked extremely hard in the off-season and worked on the areas of her game she needed to fine tune." Grossman is 22-2 with 281 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.38. "She thrives in pressure situations and has the confidence to go at and get out any opposing hitter," Capalbo said. "Sarah hits her spots and mixes her pitches and that is why she has bearly 500 for her career. Our team loves playing behind her and she is one of the reasons our team was so successful this season." Pitching coach Kristen Proffitt added that Grossman "is the type of pitcher that coaches could only hope to work with, and she does it all with modesty and a team mentality. The way her pitches have moved this year was unbelievable and made her extremely hard to hit. The fact that she had over 200 strikeouts this season is a testament to her hard work. She will be greatly missed."

Jodie Hermann HerseyIt's not too often you see a left-handed shortstop, but that's what the Huskies featured in their run to the Mid-Suburban East tri-championship. Hermann played the position in stellar fashion. She even handled third base in a game this spring against Elk Grove. "Jodi quickly found a home at shortstop and it was tough to get hits past her," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman. Hermann also provided hits on offense. Hermann batted .360 with 2 home runs 1 triple, 8 doubles. She has 31 hits overall and 21 RBI. "Along with her duties in the middle infield Jodi's bat proved to be a force in our lineup," Freeman said.

Grace Huff PalatineA three-year starter, Huff had no home runs her first two seasons but the junior has exploded for 11 this spring while moving from the leadoff spot to third in the batting order. "She worked extremely hard in the off-season and weight room to develop her power hitting and is a triple threat," said Palatine coach Nicole Capalbo of the Northwestern-bound junior recruit. "Grace is also the leader of the outfield (she had no errors this season). She is constantly working hard to get better in every aspect of her game while also being a great teammate." Huff is batting .538. and leads the Pirates with 66 RBI. She has scored 49 runs. "Grace is definitely our spark plug and the heart of our team," Capalbo said of the three-time all-area player. "Opponents have come to fear her. She plays with passion and is arguably one of the best overall softball athletes in the state."

Abbey Jacobsen BarringtonThe senior catcher, named co-Player of the Year in the MSL West, continued to sparkle in her senior season. She belted 47 hits, 6 doubles, 8 home runs and a team-high 39 RBI after starting 36 games behind the plate. "Abbey's overall talents provided amazing consistency for our team this spring," said coach Perry Peterson. An Illinois Coaches Association all-state catcher, she batted .420 with a .688 slugging percentage. Her defense also stood out. Jacobsen threw out 65 percent of all runners trying to steal, including 5 pick-off plays at either first or second base. "Abbey's pop time is unreal, which enables her to eliminate numerous opposing base runners," Peterson said. Jacobsen made 298 out of 300 plays and did not allowed a passed ball while receiving 3,595 pitches. The Loyola recruit has been part of all-tournament teams the past two springs at the Washington Panther Classic and the Illinois Coaches Association tournament.

Kailey Kirkwood LeydenOnly a junior, Kirkwood was one of the top sluggers in the area. She connected for 9 triples to lead the Eagles' offense. "Kailey was a triple-making machine," said Eagles coach Kurt Schuett of his No. 3 hitter in the batting order. "She also had the highest slugging percentage on the team. " The shortstop batted .485 with a .969 slugging percentage and had 28 RBI. "Kailey continues to put in extra time outside of school with additional strength and conditioning sessions," Schuett added.

Brianna Luciano HerseyLuciano pitched Hersey into the Mid-Suburban League championship game for the second year in a row. The junior right-hander was also a key hitter for the Huskies and was named MSL East Player of the Year. "Brianna was a guiding light on the mound for our team this season," said Hersey coach Molly Freeman of the Winona State recruit. Luciano struck out 145 batters in 92 innings. When not on the mound, she also helped out at shortstop, third base and first base. "On offense, her bat greatly helped our team," Freeman added. "Brianna is a true athlete." Luciano hit .516 with 3 home runs, 3 triples and 14 doubles. She had 49 overall hits and 36 RBI.

Jess Mazur FremdThe greatest Fremd hitter of all time leaves a legacy of excellence in the batter's box -- and out of it. "Jess's ability to lead by example is one of a kind," said Fremd coach Josh Teschner. Mazur hit .573 through 30 games with an on-base percentage of .705, thanks mainly to 29 walks. "Jess works hard on and off the field and continued to help us reach incredible heights," Teschner said. In addition to reaching base at an outstanding rate, Mazur hit 16 home runs with 48 RBI, 15 stolen bases and an eye-popping 50 runs on the season. She belted a school-record 33 home runs for her career.

Makenna McCarthy ConantAfter a standout three-year varsity career at Conant, McCarthy will move on to showcase her skills at Winona State. "Makenna has done an outstanding job for us since she set foot on the varsity field her sophomore year," said Cougars hall of fame coach Cathyann Smith. McCarthy, a two-time Mid-Suburban League all-conference player, started in all 85 games the past three seasons and produced a total of 68 RBI, 17 HR and a career batting average of .425. The Cougars leadoff batter this spring used her speed to steal 25 stolen bases in her career. Her defensive skills in center field were exceptional as she collected 45 put-outs this season (103 for her career), taking away many solid hits from opposing teams. "Makenna plays with tremendous determination and heart," Smith said. "She even tried to head back onto the field after being hit by a pitch in the regional championship game which ultimately broke her wrist. She will leave a huge hole in center field for us. She will do great things playing at Winona next fall and we wish her the best."

Catherine McMahon BarringtonWith a record of 16-1, McMahon led the Fillies to their 17th consecutive regional title. She had an ERA of 1.54 in 109 innings while striking out 118 batters. "Catherine is a gutsy competitor," said coach Perry Peterson. "She continues to amaze me with her consistent approach and never-ending desire to succeed. Her teammates always believe we have a chance at victory when Catherine takes the mound, and that is all that really matters." McMahon, who also ran cross country in the fall, recorded 3 shutouts while allowing only 28 runs this spring. "As a multi-sport athlete balancing cross-country and softball, her athleticism puts her at the top of the pyramid," Peterson added. "Catherine defended her pitching position at a remarkably high level from such a close distance from the hitter." McMahon made good on all 34 chances she had on the mound. A two-time all conference selection, she was the winning pitcher in both the 2017 and 2018 Mid-Suburban League championship games.

Tori Meyer BarringtonThe versatile Meyer, only a junior and committed to DePaul, did a little bit of everything for the MSL champs. Her talents allowed her to roam center field early in the game, pitch for the Fillies in latter parts and bat cleanup. Meyer's offensive performance this spring included a .420 batting average, 47 hits, 7 home runs, 7 doubles, 38 RBI, a .670 slugging percentage, .500 on-base percentage and .453 batting average with runners in scoring position (24-for-53). She also had 12 pitching wins and only 3 losses, 2 saves and 103 strikeouts in 87 innings. Meyer was an all-tournament selection in the Washington Panther Classic tournament in April. "Tori contributes in so many ways for our team." said coach Perry Peterson. "She has contributed so many game-winning hits throughout the course of the season that she's just someone you want to see in the batter's box with the game on the line."

Rachel Mori BarringtonMori made the most of her senior season at first base for the Fillies. Following a clutch 3-for-3 performance in her first start as a junior in the Mid-Suburban League championship game, Mori produced quite an encore for her senior season. She started all 37 games at first and finished with a .329 batting average, 28 hits, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 26 runs and 14 RBI. She was 10-for-10 in stolen bases and hit .367 with runners in scoring position (11-of-30). Defensively, Mori collected 195 putouts and 4 assists while committing only 1 error (. 995 fielding percentage). "Rachel is a tremendous multi-sport student/athlete who has succeeded at Barrington High School in both varsity basketball and softball," said coach Perry Peterson. "We are so proud of Rachel's accomplishments in her final season with the Fillies."

Brittany Padden PalatinePalatine coach Nicole Capalbo said Padden is one of the most athletic players she has coached. "Her speed and agility was highlighted in her outfield play this season," Capalbo said. "She also batted cleanup in our lineup and because of her speed, she was able to steal bases and get into scoring position for her teammates." Padden is hitting .414 with 38 RBI, 28 runs and had an on-base percentage of nearly .500. "She came up clutch many times and drove in the go-ahead run to win against a competitive Hersey team," Capalbo said. "Brittany's enthusiasm will be greatly missed. There was never a day she did not have a smile on her face but was also ready to work."

Colleen Palczynski ProspectPalczynski finished with 21 career homers, the second most in school history. The Illinois Wesleyan recruit, who also played volleyball, has been a major part of the Knights softball program the last four seasons. "This season, she played every inning of every game for us," said Knights coach Krystina Mackowiak. "As our No. 4 hitter, the team depended on Colleen to get the clutch hits and she almost always came through for us." Palczynski batted .393 with 33 hits, 7 doubles, 38 RBI and 5 homers this season. "Colleen's performance at first base has been exceptional and greatly aided in the team's success," Mackowiak added. " We will greatly miss Colleen next year and can't wait to see what her future holds at Illinois Wesleyan."

Emily Parrott Palatine Headed to Appalachian State, Parrott showed why she was sought after by Division I schools. The junior shortstop is batting .508 with 49 runs and an on-base percentage of better than .500. "Emily is one of the best athletes to ever play shortstop for the Palatine softball program," said Pirates coach Nicole Capalbo. "There would be balls off the bat that I thought were for sure hits but Emily would somehow get to them and with her strong arm she would throw girls out. Our pitchers can thank her for the no-hitters and shutouts." Parrott has a hit a home run in each of the Pirates' last three games and has four for the season. "Not only is she solid defensively, but she is a force on offense," Capalbo said. "She bounced around from our leadoff to the No. 2 hitter in the lineup. She came up clutch in many games and set the table for the rest of her teammates to drive her in."

Jenna Patino BarringtonPatino demonstrated all five softball tools of talent in her final season with the Fillies. She hit for average and power, batting .349 in the leadoff spot while leading the team with 46 runs. She collected a team-high 16 doubles, 1 triple and 3 home runs for a .563 slugging percentage. The senior could also catch and throw. Defensively, she posted an impressive .961 fielding percentage as the team's second baseman in all 37 games. Finally, Patino's foot speed enabled her to steal 15 bases in 16 attempts. "Jenna saved her best season for her senior year," said coach Perry Peterson. "You could see how important this season was to Jenna. She always came to every team practice and game ready to work and give her best for the benefit of her teammates. She was a terrific leader by example on a daily basis."

Allison Pearson Maine West Coming off an all-area basketball season, Pearson showed her skills on the softball diamond this spring. The senior third baseman batted .348 with 8 doubles and 4 home runs with 18 RBI, 17 wins and a .638 slugging percentage. "Allison was tenacious on defense," said Maine West coach Jim Dvorak. "And she was locked in locked at the plate. She was able to hit any pitcher for power and average. She went to all fields and hit homers to all fields." Pearson, the point guard for the Warriors' girls basketball team which took third in the Class 4A state tourney, will play basketball at North Central College next winter.

Katia Pendowski Elk GroveComing off a stellar freshman season behind the plate, Pendowski didn't disappoint with her encore as a sophomore. She was the Grenadiers' offensive leader this spring, leading the team in batting average (. 505), on-base percentage (. 591), runs (40), RBI (49); extra base hits (25) and home runs (13). "Katia pretty much picked up where she left off after her freshman season and continues to grow," said coach Ken Grams. "This season she showed great improvement in understanding both pitch and count recognition and that progress showed in her offensive production. And she just gets better and better behind the plate."

Kendall Peterson BarringtonThe junior third baseman understood what is took to contribute to a championship level team. "Fundamentals are really important in this sport," said coach Perry Peterson. "Kendall has spent so much time trying to perfect her fundamentals. She makes for the perfect No. 2 hitter in the batting order because she can lay down the bunt, hit behind the runner on first or pull the inside pitch to left field." Offensively, Peterson collected team highs with a .430 batting average and 49 hits. She also produced 36 runs, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBI, 74 total bases and 20 stolen bases. Defensively, she made 37 of 39 plays while starting all 37 games at third base. She was an Illinois Coaches Association all-state performer as a sophomore and recognized as an all-tournament selection this April at the Washington Panther Classic. "Kendall is a fierce competitor and we are lucky to have her in our dugout," Peterson added. "We asked for more from Kendall as a junior and to her credit, she put in the year-round effort to deliver the results."

Haley Robinson St. ViatorRobinson competed for Viator's state qualifying cheerleading team in the winter and then she had fans cheering for her softball skills in the spring. The four-year varsity starter, also a basketball player, is one of the best female athletes Lions coach John Scotillo has seen at St. Viator. "Haley was the heart and soul of our team," he said. "She is capable of carrying the team on her back when needed." Robinson led the Lions this season in hits (46), batting average (. 479), runs and triples and was second in RBI and doubles. The East Suburban Catholic all-conference selection and repeat all-area performer was also named the Lions' 'Defensive Player of the Year' the last two seasons for her stellar work at first base. Robinson, who will play at Wisconsin Eau Claire, was named to the Class 3A all-state second team. "She never accepts being good as good enough, " Scotillo added. "She is always working to improve. She loves softball and her passion is contagious."

Amanda Stanczuk PalatineStanczuk was a pleasant surprise offensively and defensively this spring. The Pirates' clean-up hitter is batting .474 with 50 RBI, 55 hits and she belted a grand slam for the final runs in the Pirates' 11-5 win over Warren in the Blue Devils' sectional championship. "Amanda was one of our biggest and best surprises this year, both offensively and defensively," said Palatine coach Nicole Capalbo. "She added additional power to our lineup and every ball off her bat was hit solid and with force. She also filled in at first base this year. Her quirky personality helped her teammates relax and she was a great leader on the field."

Grace Stevens FremdGoing up against a top quality schedule, Stevens hit .421 in the Vikings first 30 games, belting 6 home runs and collecting 38 RBI and 37 runs. "Grace has elevated her game this season by developing her offensive game," said Fremd coach Josh Teschner. A two-year starter, Stevens also proved to be a tremendous defender (95 percent fielding) at third base and shortstop this spring. "Grace is one of our unquestioned leaders and does so with absolute integrity," Teschner added. "She is the model of dedication and determination, a player who all Vikings should aspire toward."

Talia Torosian SchaumburgA two-year starter for veteran coach Ellen Abreu, Torosian excelled in the field and the batter's box during her sophomore season. At the plate, she batted .441 with 30 hits, 12 RBI, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and a slugging percentage of .691. "Talia has been quite a voice on the infield this year," Abreu said. "She has been a great defensive contributor at shortstop. I look forward to great future Talia has in softball."

A.J. Trausch Elk GroveTalk about making an impressive introduction to Mid-Suburban League softball. The freshman center fielder hit over .400 and had an on-base percentage of .474. Trausch also had the second-most home runs, RBI and extra-base hits on team. "A.J.'s first experience with high school softball can best be described as consistent and reliable," said Elk Grove coach Ken Grams. "Her defensive skills are a simple constant. She reads the ball off the bat extremely well and moves to the ball with ease. She developed into the kind of hitter who was productive in critical situations. Just a solid player."

All-area roster

Player School Yr. Pos.

Sam Allen Rolling Meadows Jr. OF

Sarah Bailitz Hersey Jr. 1B/P

Mary Bean Hoffman Estates Sr. 1B

Sara Benner Rolling Meadows Jr. 3B

Emma Bertsche Leyden Jr. P

Jackie Burchfield Conant Sr. SS

Alyssa Cacini Prospect Sr. 3B

Lauren Caldrone Prospect Sr. SS

Lauren Clausen Elk Grove So. P

Sydney Correa Conant Sr. C

Maddie Craver Palatine Sr. 3B

Lexi D'Ambrosio Fremd Sr. C

Gabriella Demma Maine West Jr. 2B

Elle Engelke Leyden So. C

Meghan Fontanetta Buffalo Grove So. 2B/P

Sarah Grossman Palatine Sr. P

Jodie Hermann Hersey Sr SS

Grace Huff Palatine Jr. CF

*Abbey Jacobsen Barrington Sr. C

Kailey Kirkwood Leyden Jr. SS

Brianna Luciano Hersey Jr. P/SS

Jess Mazur Fremd Sr. 1B/P/OF

Makenna McCarthy Conant Sr. CF

Catherine McMahon Barrington Sr. P

Tori Meyer Barrington Jr. P/CF

Rachel Mori Barrington Sr. 1B

Brittany Padden Palatine Sr. LF

Colleen Palczynski Prospect Sr. 1B

Emily Parrott Palatine Jr. SS

Jenna Patino Barrington Sr. 2B

Allison Pearson Maine West Sr. 3B

Katia Pendowski Elk Grove So. C

Kendall Peterson Barrington Jr. 3B

Haley Robinson St. Viator Sr. 1B

Amanda Stanczuk Palatine Jr. 1B

Grace Stevens Fremd Sr. SS

Talia Torosian Schamburg So. SS

A.J. Trausch Elk Grove Fr. CF

* -- All-area team captain

Special mentionLeyden Atlas (Barrington), Nicole Ardito (St. Viator), Hannah Ban (Fremd), Jacqueline Bickhaus (Buffalo Grove), Jessica Bellis (Barrington), Amanda Byrne (Maine West), Cassie Cunniff (Prospect), Bre Deutscher (Leyden), Rhiann Dick (Palatine), Yaritza Frias (Leyden), Hannah Graff (Hersey), Emily Grossi (Hoffman Estates), Kendra Herring (Rolling Meadows), Caroline Hoppe (Barrington), Cece Kaiser (St. Viator), Nikki Kehoe (Fremd), Mallory King (Rolling Meadows), Jaimie Klicka (Elk Grove), Emily LaCaeyse (Wheeling), Morgan Leach (Elk Grove), Janalee Lyke (Schaumburg), Tara Mackey (Leyden), Olivia Masnica (Elk Grove), Dakota Medrano (Wheeling), Alyssa Monarrez (Leyden), Olivia Morini (Buffalo Grove), Samantha Murphy (Barrington), Jackie Orel (Prospect), Caroline Slowik (Rolling Meadows), Katherine Stagnito (Barrington), Jessica Steingard (Maine West), Delaney Szwed (Conant), Stephanie Thompson (Rolling Meadows), Brianna Torres (Maine West), Makayla Tsagalis (Hersey), Maggie VanValkenburg (St. Viator), Giselle Velazquez (Hoffman Estates)

Selections and profiles by John Leusch