Softball: Jacobsen captains Northwest all-area team

Abbey Jacobsen plans to study exercise science when she steps onto Loyola's campus in Chicago late this summer.

For the past four years, Jacobsen has been an exercise in excellence and consistency for Barrington's softball team.

So consistent, in fact, that she has been named captain of the Daily Herald's Northwest softball all-area team for the second straight year.

Whether it was with her skills behind the plate or her slugging success, Jacobsen helped the Fillies to a second straight Mid-Suburban League championship this season. Among the other big achievements on the teams she anchored were four regional titles, three sectional crowns and a 33-4 record this spring.

"To be able to win two straight MSL titles is an honor," Jacobsen said. "The best part about it was winning as a team and as a family."

Jacobsen is quick to credit her family for enabling her to have such tremendous success on the high school level.

"My parents (Todd and Nicole) never gave up on me," said the two-time MSL West Player of the Year, who this year shared that honor with Palatine's Maddie Craver. "And they supported me through this journey."

That journey continues with a career playing for Loyola, where she will be reunited for one season with former Fillies ace Keenan Dolezal, who captained the 2014 all-area team.

Jacobsen never dreamed she'd have the same title as Dolezal.

"When I first stepped into high school, all I was focused on was trying not to get lost," she said with a laugh. "I am so thankful to be able to receive such awards. One person I know and look up to is Keenan. She is an excellent softball player and I am looking forward to being her teammate at Loyola."

Jacobsen has been quite a teammate for hall of fame coach Perry Peterson.

She batted .420 with a .688 slugging percentage. Defensively, she made 298 out of 300 plays and did not allow a passed ball while receiving 3,595 pitches.

"Abbey's overall talents provided amazing consistency for our team this spring," Peterson said of the Illinois Coaches Association all-state catcher who was all-tourney at the ICA tournament at the Fields of Dreams the last two years.

Leadership responsibilities were Jacobsen's major role this spring.

"At the beginning of the season, Abbey's teammates determined that she was the most capable leader on our team," Peterson said. "And she lived up to that by setting the standard at such a high level on a daily basis."

Jacobsen threw out 65 percent of all runners trying to steal, including 5 pickoff plays at either first or second base.

"I take huge pride in that," Jacobsen said. "At practice, we simulate first-and-third plays with live runners. Not only does this help me, but it helps everyone become comfortable, so we can perform well during the game."

When she plays the game at Loyola, Jacobsen will be studying with plans to one day become a physical therapist.

"I decided on that profession when I took a human biology class this year," she said. "I found it extraordinarily interesting."

"The PE Leader program was the best class I took in high school. I was able to be a part of it for two years. "Mr. (Dan) Young, our teacher, guided us toward becoming outstanding leaders. The class was one of the best decisions I made in high school and I will always remember the experiences and the people."

And she won't forget her experiences playing softball at Barrington.

"It is unbelievable that my four years here are coming to an end." she said. "Coach Peterson, coach (Mike) Freese and the rest of my amazing high school coaching staff developed me as a player and a person.

"My hitting instructor, coach (Nate) Gray and my trainer (Tara Grundy) helped me become stronger physically and mentally.

"And without my teammates, this sport wouldn't be the same. They are my lifelong friends and will be missed immensely. Words cannot express how thankful I am for all of them."