Giolito, White Sox go cold in 6-1 loss to Tigers

White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado hit a two-run double during the sixth inning on Saturday. On a frigid afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday, Giolito and the White Sox dropped a 6-1 decision to the Detroit Tigers. Associated Press

Born and raised in Southern California, it's very safe to assume Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito prefers pitching in warm weather.

The conditions at Guaranteed Rate Field were far from ideal on Saturday, and Giolito struggled to stay comfortable in the Sox's 6-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Making his second start of the season, Giolito (0-1) was sharp early, retiring the Tigers in order in the first and second innings.

In the third, he started falling apart as Detroit scored 2 runs on 1 hit, 2 walks and a hit batter.

The game started with a temperature of 32 degrees, the coldest in two years.

Giolito lasted 5⅔ innings and allowed 5 runs on 4 hits, 3 walks and 3 hit batters.

The White Sox's lone run came in the seventh inning when Yoan Moncada scored on Avisail Garcia's sacrifice fly.