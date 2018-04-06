Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 4/6/2018 5:55 PM

Scouting report: Chicago Fire host Columbus Crew

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Columbus Crew at Chicago Fire at Toyota Park, 7:30 p.m.

Streaming: mlssoccer.com

Scouting Columbus Crew: The Crew (3-1-1, 10 points) is off to a great start in what could be its final season in Columbus. Zack Steffen could be the next great U.S. goalkeeper, and center midfielder Wil Trapp has earned national team playing time also. Gyasi Zardes looks rejuvenated in Columbus, scoring 4 goals.

Scouting the Fire: The Fire (0-2-1, 1 point) is struggling to start this season, but having earned its first point last week, it will try to use home-field advantage to earn its first victory. Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger switched to sweeper midgame last week to shore up an underwhelming defense and could do so again this week. New midfielder Aleksandar Katai already has a goal this season, but he was removed from last week's game as a tactical decision. Forward Nemanja Nikolic has been a bright spot with 3 goals already.

Next: vs. Los Angeles Galaxy at Toyota Park, April 14, 2:30 p.m.

-- Orrin Schwarz

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account