Scouting report: Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

By Mike McGraw

mmcgraw@dailyherald.com

Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets at the United Center, 7 p.m. Saturday

TV:

WGN

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Outlook:

It will be interesting to see how the Bulls fare in these next two games against Brooklyn. By losing both, the Bulls would stand a better chance of moving below the Nets in the standings and possibly ending up with a higher draft pick. Brooklyn has no reason to tank since its first-round pick belongs to Cleveland, but the Nets (26-53) are struggling along with the other draft-conscious teams. On Thursday, Brooklyn won at Milwaukee by hitting 19 of 39 shots from 3-point range. Guards Allen Crabbe (25 points) and D'Angelo Russell (22) led the way. Russell is the team's top scorer on the season at 15.5 ppg, following by SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson at 14.4. SF DeMarre Carroll missed Thursday's game with a hip injury. The Bulls lost the only meeting between these teams this season, 104-87 at Brooklyn on Feb. 26.

Next:

Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday, 6:30 p.m.