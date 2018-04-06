Boys volleyball: Libertyville rallies past Barrington

hello

Brendan Cook pounded 9 kills, Carter Schaffnit dished out 21 assists, and Libertyville's boys volleyball team rallied in both sets to defeat Barrington 25-23, 25-23 in nonconference action on Friday night.

The Wildcats also got 6 kills apiece from Jack Stevens (1 ace, 4 digs, 3 blocks) and Colin Hawkinson (6 digs, 2 blocks), as they improved to 8-1.

"Despite a slow start and ultimately being down in both sets, we woke up and began to control the speed of the game to fit our play," Libertyville coach Jenny Smith said. "Our blocking and defense really won this one for us. Another fun show from Ryan Winniger (13 digs) and Sammy Stortz (6 digs), and spectacular offense from Jack Stevens, Brendan Cook and Colin Hawkinson."

Warren tournament: Stevenson opened the two-day tourney by winning both of its matches, 25-13, 25-16 over Willowbrook and 25-18, 25-14 over Highland Park.

Leo Chen had 9 kills in each match for the Patriots, who improved to 9-1.

Gavin Meng and Matt Cliffer added 7 and 5 kills, respectively, against Willowbrook. Chen and Thomas Finn each served a pair of aces, and Will Sorenson had 14 assists.

Meng delivered 5 kills and 5 of the Patriots' 11 aces against Highland Park. Finn and Alex Bian each served a pair of aces in the win, and Sorenson delivered 18 assists.

Mundelein went 0-2 to fall to 4-6 on the season. Steven Miritello, Abram Nazario and Martin Carrillo each had 2 kills in a 25-12, 25-15 loss to Evanston.

Lincoln-Way East outlasted Mundelein 25-12, 19-25, 25-7, despite Nazario's 6 kills and 10 digs. Marc Rey had 5 kills, and Eric Morales contributed 3 kills and 3 aces for the Mustangs.

The tournament resumes on Saturday.