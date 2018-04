Baseball: Greco, Hanscom combine on no-hitter for Mundelein

Baseball

Mundelein 7, Zion-Benton 0: On Thursday, Austin Greco and Jonathan Hanscom combined to throw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts, as the Mustangs improved to 6-2 and 2-0 in the North Suburban Conference.

Greco earned the win, striking out seven in 5 innings.

Greco, Drew Breitenreiter and Jared Dorfman all doubled, and Ryan Patel tripled for Mundelein.