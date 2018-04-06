Asik returns to action, but Bulls lose in Boston

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) drives against Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Boston.

It has been a while since Omer Asik took the floor in a Bulls uniform.

The last game he played was Game 6 of the first-round playoff series against Philadelphia in 2012. With Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah knocked out with injuries, Asik played 39 minutes that night and missed 2 free throws while the Bulls led by 1 with seven seconds left. The Sixers hustled to the other end, Andre Iguodala was fouled and hit both foul shots, and the top-seeded Bulls saw their season come to a close.

A few weeks later, Asik signed an offer sheet with the Houston Rockets and moved on with his NBA career.

Until Friday in Boston. Asik made a surprise appearance at the TD Garden, playing 16 minutes in the Bulls' 111-104 loss to the Celtics.

Asik returned to the Bulls from New Orleans in the Nikola Mirotic trade on Feb. 1, but he didn't see game action until Friday.

The Bulls (27-52) played their typically short-handed lineup, missing Zach LaVine (knee), Kris Dunn (toe), Denzel Valentine (knee), Paul Zipser (foot), Antonio Blakeney (wrist) and Noah Vonleh (calf). Robin Lopez took the night off.

But the Bulls were competitive for most of the night, thanks to a couple of hot hands. Sean Kilpatrick led the Bulls with 24 points and rookie Lauri Markkanen added 20.

Bobby Portis played just 14 minutes and was ejected late in the third quarter, along with Boston's Marcus Morris, for picking up back-to-back technical fouls.

The score was tied at 86-86 early in the fourth quarter before the Celtics took control. The Bulls closed within 102-98 with 3:02 left when Ryan Arcidiacono hit a 3-pointer. But they missed a chance to get closer when Kilpatrick's fast-break layup was blocked by Jabari Bird. Kilpatrick wanted a goaltending call and replays supported his case, but he didn't get the call.

The Bulls had another chance trailing by 4 and this time Justin Holiday missed a 3-pointer and Boston pulled away.

The Celtics found out this week top scorer Kyrie Irving will miss the playoffs due to an infection in his knee. They basically conceded first place in the East to Toronto and rested both Al Horford and rookie Jayson Tatum on Friday. Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 32 points against the Bulls.

The Bulls got some good news in the battle for a better draft pick when New York beat Miami, to move a game in front of the Bulls in the standings. The Bulls host Brooklyn on Saturday, which is one game behind the Bulls.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls