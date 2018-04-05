White Sox can't close out Tigers in home opener

hello

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago White Sox batter Matt Davidson sticks out his tongue as he watches his one-run double in the fifth inning in the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

White Sox batter Avisail Garcia runs down the first base line in the snow of the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

White Sox hitter Yolmer Sanchez watches his 2-run RBI triple in the first inning of the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Sanchez sparked another solid offensive effort with 3 hits (2 triples) and 3 RBI in Thursday's home opener. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields delivers to Tigers leadoff hitter Leonys Martin in the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

As the chief architect of the Chicago White Sox's long overdue rebuild, general manager Rick Hahn envisions big things in the future.

That doesn't mean he's turned his back on the present.

"You try not to live and die with the wins and losses, but we're also competitors and even in spring training we want to win every game, or at least see a clean game executed that puts yourself in position to win," Hahn said. "There will times, as there were last year, where we may wind up on the wrong side of things from a win and loss standpoint, but there are going to be signs of encouragement for the future."

There were plenty of things to be encouraged about early in Thursday's home opener against the Tigers, but the White Sox couldn't hold a 7-4 lead with two outs in the ninth inning and lost to the Tigers 9-7 in 10.

Cold weather and swirling snow prevented a sellout at Guaranteed Rate Field, but a crowd of 33,318 was rewarded with another offensive outburst.

Yolmer Sanchez gave the Sox the early lead with a 2-run triple off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann in the first inning.

Detroit cut the White Sox's lead to 4-3 in the fifth but Matt Davidson answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Sanchez followed with his second triple of the game to score Davidson.

Starting in left field for the Sox, Leury Garcia was 2-for-4 with 2 RBI.

White Sox starter James Shields allowed 3 runs on 8 hits over 5 innings.

Trying to hold a 7-4 lead with two outs in the ninth, Sox reliever Joakim Soria gave up a 2-run homer to the Tigers' Niko Goodrum. Victor Martinez sent the game into extra innings with an RBI double that was misplayed by Garcia in left field.

In the 10th inning, the Tigers completed their rally with 2 runs off Gregory Infante.