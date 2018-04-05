How to get $10 tickets to Chicago Cubs home games

The Cubs set up this display at Daley Center Plaza to promote their $10 lottery drawing for tickets to regular-season home games this season. Cubs officials will make 60 tickets available at the discounted price for each home game. Photo courtesy Chicago Cubs

With Cubs tickets in high demand, team officials are creating a lottery program to distribute $10 tickets to 60 Cubs fans for all regular-season home games this season. Here's what you need to know:

Why 60?

The 10/Sixty Tickets plan is named in honor of Wrigley Field's address: 1060 W. Addison St.

Where are the tickets?

In the lower-level terrace seating area. Requests are limited to four tickets.

Why are the Cubs doing this?

Similar to what was started by "Hamilton" and other Broadway shows, the team's vision is to provide an affordable experience and expand its fan base by attracting younger and first-time fans who may not have access to witness a game at Wrigley Field.

How can I enter the drawing?

You must submit an online registration form for the game you wish to attend. Registration opens 48 hours before the game starts and closes 24 hours before the first pitch. Deadline for the Cubs' home opener on Monday is 1:20 p.m. Sunday (CDT). Register through MLB's Ballpark app or at www.cubs.com/10sixtytickets.

How will I be notified?

Fans randomly selected in a drawing will receive an email a minimum of 12 hours before the start of the game with their opportunity to purchase up to four tickets.