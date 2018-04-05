Chicago White Sox can't close out Tigers in home opener

hello

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comChicago White Sox batter Matt Davidson sticks out his tongue as he watches his one-run double in the fifth inning in the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

White Sox batter Avisail Garcia runs down the first base line in the snow of the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

White Sox hitter Yolmer Sanchez watches his 2-run RBI triple in the first inning of the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Sanchez sparked another solid offensive effort with 3 hits (2 triples) and 3 RBI in Thursday's home opener. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields delivers to Tigers leadoff hitter Leonys Martin in the home opener game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

As the chief architect of the Chicago White Sox's long overdue rebuild, general manager Rick Hahn envisions big things in the future.

That doesn't mean he's completely turned his back on the present.

"You try not to live and die with the wins and losses, but we're also competitors and even in spring training we want to win every game, or at least see a clean game executed that puts yourself in position to win," Hahn said. "There will be times, as there were last year, where we may wind up on the wrong side of things from a win and loss standpoint, but there are going to be signs of encouragement for the future."

In Thursday's home opener against the Detroit Tigers, there were plenty of things to be encouraged about on the Sox's end through most of the game.

But when it counted most, the White Sox collapsed.

The Sox were leading 7-3 in the eighth inning when the Tigers scored 1 run on 3 hits off reliever Nate Jones.

With two outs in the ninth, new White Sox closer Joakim Soria couldn't end it. The veteran right-hander gave up Niko Goodrum's first major-league homer, a 2-run shot.

Nicholas Castellanos followed with a single, and he came around to score the tying run when Sox left fielder Leury Garcia played Victor Martinez's bloop single into a double.

The Tigers scored 2 runs off Gregory Infante in the 10th inning to complete the rally, although many in the crowd of 33,318 were gone after a long afternoon sitting in the bitter cold and snow at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Manager Rick Renteria said he didn't need to talk to his players after the wrenching loss.

"This one got away," Renteria said. "Nobody's going to feel good about this. They've got to leave it. I'll tell you this, like closers, teams have to be the same way. When something like that happens, you've got to leave it in that clubhouse and let it go because tomorrow's another day."

In his 11th major-league season, Soria is experienced enough to understand what Renteria means.

"It's baseball," the 33-year-old reliever said. "Baseball is a different sport then every sport. You had two outs and then bloopers started coming up. It's cold weather. It's difficult.

"You had to be able to make adjustments and still perform. I didn't do it today. We lost the game, and that's what's important. You have to move on and go for the next outing."

The White Sox's offense out up more than enough runs to win the game, with third baseman Yolmer Sanchez lead the way with 3 hits (2 triples) and 3 RBI. Garcia was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.

"That's a tough loss right there," Sox starter James Shields said after pitching 5 innings and allowing 3 runs on 8 hits and 1 walk. "Especially in those weather conditions. We came out banging the ball, but unfortunately our back end of the bullpen didn't do their job tonight.

"Those guys are veterans and they're really good back there. I know they're going to come back."