Girls water polo: Naperville Central springs into action with win at Neuqua Valley

Jeff Plackett said it's always a bit of a question how his Naperville Central girls water polo team will come out in its first match after spring break.

On Tuesday the Redhawks provided an emphatic answer.

Jumping out to a 5-goal advantage before three minutes had gone off the clock, the visitors cruised to an 18-1 win over Neuqua Valley in Naperville.

"It's always kind of a crapshoot how we come back in that first game," Plackett said. "Either we look really good or a little sloppy.

"We tried a new starting lineup tonight. We've got some younger girls who are filling some roles, and it's about finding the right combination of kids. Tonight we had the right combination of kids."

One new starter, Emma Guccione, scored 3 goals in the first period and 4 for the game. Rylee Brower, who scored more than 100 goals a season ago, also had 4. Charlotte Albright and Payton DeZur totaled 3 apiece.

"I think we came back strong," Brower said. "A lot of us were dedicated over break and we took the initiative to work out. This year I think some teams might be underestimating us and especially after a break or a loss, we want to come back stronger and surprise everyone."

Naperville Central has been the state runner-up the past two years but lost five of seven starters from a season ago. The Redhawks stand with a record of 10-2 after Tuesday's victory, with their losses coming to Mother McAuley and Naperville North.

"A lot of girls have really stepped up," Brower said. "A lot of them, it is their first year on varsity, but they have exceeded our expectations so far. They come every day to practice willing to learn. And I feel like we are really a family. We are very close and we work well together."

Plackett said this is the youngest group they have ever had.

"We are being patient," the coach said. "With the experienced groups we've had the past two years, especially last year, it was a lot more technical stuff during games. Right now it's a lot more teaching during games."

Neuqua Valley, which got its lone goal from Micalela Johnson, is very inexperienced after losing six starters to graduation.

"Naperville Central is an excellent team," said Neuqua Valley coach Cara Stack. "But I'm really proud of my girls. We've been working a lot on movement with the ball and I thought we executed that well. We've had a lot of improvement. We brought up a lot of girls from the JV team and they have become leaders for us."