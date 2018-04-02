Yurgil's 4-hit day leads Burlington Central over Elgin

Burlington Central's softball team finished off a 16-2 nonconference win over Elgin on Monday with 8 runs in the fourth inning.

Danielle Yurgil had a perfect day at the plate for the Rockets (5-2) going 4-for-4 with a triple, double, 3 RBI and 2 runs.

Lindsay Jamrozek (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Maissie Rabe (3-for-3, 2 RBI) and Sarah Schmitt (2-for-2, 3 RBI) also tripled for Burlington Central. Reili Gardner was 2-for-3 with 3 RBI and 2 runs.

Julia Barnes earned the win, striking out 12, allowing 2 hits and walking none.

Caitlyn Keith had 2 RBI and Aailyah Morales stole two bases for the Maroons (0-3).

St. Charles East 14, Metea Valley 0: Paige Ligocki (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs), Maddie Candre (1-for-2, 2 runs), Brooke Byas (2-for-2, 2 runs), Maddy Stout (1-for-2, 2 RBI, double), Elliott Sanders (1-for-2, 2 RBI), Krista Sbarra (2-for-2, 2 runs), Katie Arrambide (2-for-2, double) and Sara Campagna (2-for-2, 2 RBI) all had big days for the Saints (6-1).

Arrambide pitched the first 2 and 2/3 innings, striking out six, and Madelyn Rouse followed with 2 and 1/3 scoreless innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 13, Walther Christian 0: The Chargers improved to 7-3 behind Izzy Hernandez, who threw a 1-hit shutout with 5 strikeouts and no walks. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI.

Stephanie Alagna added 2 hits and 2 RBI, Dani Brown scored twice and drove in a run, Isabel Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with 2 runs, Alheli Velazquez and Ava Wilkins both had 2 hits, and Lizzie Albert tripled, scored three runs and drove in three more.

Hononegah 3, Dundee-Crown 1: Sydney Ruggles struck out 11 and only walked one for the Chargers (2-5). Deanna Origer went 2-for-3 with a double, and Ruggles was 1-for-3 with the only RBI.

Riverside-Brookfield 15, St. Edward 3: Jessy Kramp took the loss for St. Edward (0-2), but only two of the 10 runs she allowed were earned. Ashley Miller led the offense going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Chloe Davies doubled and also had an RBI.