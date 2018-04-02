Breaking News Bar
 
Scouting report: White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

By Scot Gregor

sgregor@dailyherald.com

White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre

TV:

WGN Monday; NBCSCH-Plus Tuesday and Wednesday

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez (0-0) vs. Jaime Garcia (0-0) Monday; Miguel Gonzalez (0-0) vs. J.A. Happ (0-1) Tuesday; Carson Fulmer (0-0) vs. Aaron Sanchez (0-1) Wednesday. All games 6:07 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox won the first two games of the season before cold weather postponed Sunday's game at Kansas City. The Sox and Royals will play a day/night doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium on April 28. Designated hitter Matt Davidson led the Cactus League with 16 RBI, and he hit 3 home runs and drove in 6 runs in the two games at K.C. After batting .166 as a rookie last season, center fielder Adam Engel has 3 hits and 2 walks in his first 9 plate appearances. Lopez was 3-3 with a 4.72 ERA in 8 starts for the White Sox last season. He never has faced the Blue Jays. Toronto scored 2 runs in the seventh inning and 4 runs in the eighth Sunday to rally for a 7-4 home win over the Yankees. The Jays went 2-2 vs. New York in the opening series. Toronto first baseman Justin Smoak is 6-for-8 with 2 homers and 8 RBI in his last two games.

Next:

Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday, Saturday-Sunday

