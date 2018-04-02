Scouting report: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park

TV:

NBCSCH Monday; WGN Tuesday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Cubs' Tyler Chatwood (0-0) vs. Tyler Mahle (0-0) Monday at 3:10 p.m.; Jon Lester (0-0) vs. Cody Reed (0-0) Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

At a glance:

It's not Opening Day in Cincinnati, but because of the oddity of scheduling this year, the Reds are celebrating it with a Monday as they do by tradition. The Cubs got out of Miami with a disappointing split against the Marlins. Starting pitching looked spotty at best for the Cubs against the Marlins. Lester worked Opening Day at Miami and lasted 3⅓ innings, giving up 7 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned. The Reds figure to bring up the rear in the NL Central as they have one of the youngest starting rotations in the league, in part because of injury. Chatwood will be making his Cubs debut after signing from Colorado in the off-season.

Next:

Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, Thursday-Sunday