Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 4/2/2018 10:17 AM

Scouting report: Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bruce Miles
 
 

Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park

TV:

NBCSCH Monday; WGN Tuesday

Radio:

WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Cubs' Tyler Chatwood (0-0) vs. Tyler Mahle (0-0) Monday at 3:10 p.m.; Jon Lester (0-0) vs. Cody Reed (0-0) Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

At a glance:

It's not Opening Day in Cincinnati, but because of the oddity of scheduling this year, the Reds are celebrating it with a Monday as they do by tradition. The Cubs got out of Miami with a disappointing split against the Marlins. Starting pitching looked spotty at best for the Cubs against the Marlins. Lester worked Opening Day at Miami and lasted 3⅓ innings, giving up 7 hits and 4 runs, 3 earned. The Reds figure to bring up the rear in the NL Central as they have one of the youngest starting rotations in the league, in part because of injury. Chatwood will be making his Cubs debut after signing from Colorado in the off-season.

Next:

Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, Thursday-Sunday

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account