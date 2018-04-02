Baseball: Elgin shuts out St. Edward

hello

The Elgin boys baseball team got the best of St. Edward 1-0 in an old fashioned pitchers duel between crosstown teams Monday. Maroons pitcher Matthew Turner stymied the Green Wave (2-8) with a complete game 3-hit shutout to go with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk on 81 pitches. St. Edward's Matthew Schimbke turned in a solid outing as well, allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts and 1 walk. Elgin, who improved to 2-5, produced the wining run in the fifth thanks to Kejuan Harvey, who after leading off the bottom half with a walk, stole second and then scored off John Fortmann's line drive single to right.

Jacobs 8, DeKalb 1: Braeden Wegner's grand slam highlighted a nonconference win for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Jacobs outhit the Barbs 7-3 as Daniel Klein (2B, RBI) and Matt Camp (2 RBI) each had 2 hits. Bryce Vincent also doubled for Jacobs, who saw pitcher Daniel Murray (4 IP) get the win after allowing no runs on 1 hit, 7 strikeouts and 3 walks on 73 pitches.

Burlington Central 5, Marengo 4: The Rockets (4-4, 1-0) were able to withstand a late rally by the Indians to open up Kishwaukee River play properly. Up 5-1 in the sixth, Marengo rallied for 3 runs but reliever Tyler Perez induced back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Perez (1.1 IP, 4 K) then struck out the side in the seventh for the save. Caden Scott (2 for-3) doubled while Paddy McKermitt (2 R, 2 RBI) launched a 2-run home to left in the sixth as Burlington compiled 9 hits. Ryan Knowlton and Andrew Griffin each had 2 hits for Central.

Huntley 1, CL Central 0: Behind Kyle Morgan's 5 shutout innings of 4-hit ball and Matt Rodriguez's RBI single in the third, the Red Raiders (8-1, 1-0) survived the Tigers with a slim FVC win. Morgan got the win on 9 strikeouts and 3 walks while Hunter Rumachik (19 pitches, 2K, 0 BB) earned the save in 2 innings of work. Rodriguez, Michael Talesky (double) and Jordan Goldstein (double) supplied Huntley's 3 hits. Goldstein's leadoff double in the third turned into the Red Raiders' winning run, as Rodriguez brought him in from third with 1 out in the inning.

Aurora Christian 18, Lisle 4 (5 inn.): The Eagles (4-1) exploded for 8 runs in the second and 9 in the third in a dominant nonconference win on 11 hits. Four Aurora Christian hitters had at least 2 hits -- Trey Madsen (2 RBI, 2R), MJ Stavola (3 RBI, 2R), Jake Kuntzendorf (3 RBI, 3R) and Hunter Thompson (3 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R). Sam Tickel (2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) had Aurora Christian's only extra base hit while Kuntzendorf also got the win on the mound allowing 4 earned run on 6 hits to go with 9 strikeouts and 1 walk on 79 pitches.

West Aurora 8, Westmont 2: Dustin Tomas' complete game helped the Blackhawks stay undefeated in nonconference action. Tomas didn't walk anyone on 93 pitches and struck out 9 on 5 hits. He allowed 2 earned runs but made up for it at the plate with 2 hits and 2 RBI of his own. West Aurora outhit Westmont 8-5, as Charlie Griswold went 1-for-3 with 4 RBI while JJ Rivera (2-for-4, 2B) and Danny Marion each had 2 hits. West Aurora built a 6-run lead through 3 innings and posted a 4-spot in the first as Tomas scored 2 on his fielder's choice and Griswold singled home Tomas and Marion.

Prairie Ridge 6, Cary-Grove 5 (8 inn.): The Wolves were able to give the Trojans (5-1-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season in extras of a FVC thriller after Colin Lamb popped into a fielder's choice which scored a runner from third. Ryan Ignoffo led C-G with 2 hits while Tristan Atkins went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and 1 walk. Steve Calamari walked twice and scored 2 runs.

Conant 12, Bartlett 6: Matt Angelone, Geno Frieri and Tyler Yang all doubled for the Hawks (1-5), who outhit Conant 12-10 but couldn't fully dig out of an early 12-run hole in nonconference action. Bartlett rallied to make it 12-4 in the third and scored 2 in the fifth but couldn't get any scoring opportunities in the final 2 frames. Angelone finished with 4 hits and 3 RBI and Ben Fisher went 3-for-4. Joey Allen also had 2 hits for the Hawks.

McHenry 6, CL South 0: In a FVC opener for the Gators (4-2-1, 0-1), the Warriors plated 3 runs in the first inning while South mustered just 7 hits. Steven Siavelis and Noah Tyrell each went 2-for-3 for South.