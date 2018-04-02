Baseball: Colucci, Hinsdale South stop Willowbrook

John Colucci didn't see many jams on Monday, but when he did, he raised his game to another level.

The senior right-hander, a four-year varsity member, scattered 4 hits in a complete game to lead Hinsdale South's baseball team to a 5-0 victory over Willowbrook in Villa Park.

Colucci helped the Hornets (4-4, 1-0) set the tone for the West Suburban Gold series and season against a Warriors (4-4, 0-1) team expected to contend for the title.

"It was a good way to start off," said Colucci, who struck out six and walked one. "They're a good ball team. To dominate the way we did was good to see."

Willowbrook starter Ryan Mintz did a nice job avoiding huge innings by the Hornets, but the damage they did was plenty. An error led to a first-inning run, then a bases-loaded walk to Evan Zenger, who went 2-for-4, and an RBI single by Frankie Klemm boosted the fourth-inning lead to 3-0.

Hinsdale South added more insurance in the top of the seventh with a run-scoring triple by Jake Klepacz and Colucci's RBI single. The Hornets took advantage of 9 walks, a hit batter and 3 errors by the Warriors.

"There are things we have to do better," said Willowbrook coach Vic Wisner. "But I really liked the way we kept battling, especially Ryan on the mound. He got out of some real tough situations. Against a good team like that, though, they're going to take advantage of those freebies."

Willowbrook lacked the timely hitting Hinsdale South enjoyed, although Sam Tumilty went 2-for-3. Colucci stranded six runners, three in scoring position, and a seventh was cut down on a fielder's choice.

"He was awesome," said Hinsdale South coach Paul Hoel. "He just competes. It's cold today, so he ended up being a two-pitch guy, but he really battled."

