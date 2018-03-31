Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 3/31/2018 9:58 PM

Wolves fall in shootout, but magic number drops to 3

Daily Herald News Services

Travis Morin's tally in the third round of the shootout lifted the Texas Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Despite the loss, the first-place Wolves (38-21-7-3) saw their magic number for the Calder Cup playoffs drop from 7 to 3 as the Milwaukee Admirals and Iowa Wild lost in regulation elsewhere in the Central Division.

If the Wolves defeat Milwaukee on Tuesday night at home, then they'll clinch their 19th playoff berth in the franchise's 24-year history.

Justin Dowling opened the scoring for Texas (35-24-7-4) in the first period, but Brandon Pirri delivered his 29th goal of the year to pull the Wolves even at 13:30 of the second. Tomas Hyka scored for the Wolves in the shootout.

Wolves goaltender Oscar Dansk (10-1-3) produced 24 saves while Texas' Landon Bow (19-15-7) posted 29 saves during regulation and overtime and stopped two of the Wolves' three shootout attempts.

