Girls track: Scouting Lake County

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

CARMEL

Coach: Jim Halford (34th season)

Last season: third in ESCC meet, second in Class 2A Richmond-Burton sectional, tie for 51st at state

Returning athletes: Sr. Emily Silge (sprints), Sr. Aileen Hull (distance), Sr. Lauren Laughlin (relays), Jr. Melanie Zimmerman (relays), Jr. Emma Jensen (pole vault/jumps), So. Ezzie Posner (relays), Jr. Danni Duffy (relays), Jr. Gabby Terselic, Sr. Maddy Motzel, Jr. Emilia Puszynski

Newcomers: Fr. Brigid Hull (mid-distance), Fr. Jordan Zelich (mid-distance), Fr. Alyssa Coe (mid-distance), Jr. Lauren Thompson (sprints)

Outlook: The Corsairs are coming off a successful postseason in Class 2A and boast a strong returning group, particularly in the track events. Carmel's 2017 season included sending four relays to state for the first time, Emily Silge earning all-state honors in the 400 (seventh) and Aileen Hull placing 10th in the 1,600. Silge and Hull return along with Lauren Laughlin, Melanie Zimmerman, Ezzie Posner, Danni Duffy and Emma Jensen, all of whom ran on at least one state-qualifying relay. Jensen also advanced to state in the pole vault. Silge earned a state berth in the 200, as well. "We will try to duplicate last year's (second-place finish at) sectional," coach Jim Halford said. "Our strengths will be in the sprints and distance, led by the seniors Emily Silge and Aileen Hull."

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

ANTIOCH

Coach: Dan Oslage (seventh season)

Last season: fourth in NLCC meet, 11th in Class 3A Antioch sectional

Returning athletes: Jr. Noor Abdellatif (pole vault/triple jump/relays), Sr. Jill Everett (throws), Sr. Shelby Purcell (sprints), So. Ayanna Tommy (sprints/relays/high jump), Jr. Aubryn Corey (throws), So. Tiana Fox (sprints), Sr. Allison Morris (distance), Jr. Daina Anghel (hurdles), So. Allison Kane (sprints), So. Natalie Svarc (mid-distance), Sr. Alexa Waheed (sprints)

Newcomers: Sr. Morgan Bennett (jumps), Fr. Amber Carson (sprints), Fr. Reese Mercer (sprints), Fr. Lyric Stay (jumps), So. Audry Sexton (jumps)

Outlook: The Sequoits jumped from Class 2A to Class 3A last year and boasted a state qualifier in thrower Jill Everett (discus). The senior returns along with sophomore Ayanna Tommy, who qualified for this year's Top Times meet in the 60 meters and high jump. Also back is versatile junior Noor Abdellatif, who finished third in the pole vault at sectionals last year. Senior jumper Morgan Bennett returns to the program after taking last year off. The Sequoits should also get a boost from freshmen Amber Carson, Reese Mercer and Lyric Stay, and Iowa-transfer Audry Sexton. Antioch will be in Class 3A again this spring. "(Last year) was a big jump for us, as we are one of the smallest 3A schools," coach Dan Oslage said. "Noor Abdellatif will look to hit the 10-3 mark in the pole vault, as she placed second at the NLCC indoor in with a 10-foot vault. Jill Everett will take over the throws group and look to hit marks in shot and discus, and stamp her return ticket back down to the state meet. Ayanna Tommy is off to a great start in the sprints and high jump already. ... As coaches, we like the strong leadership already displayed this year from our young team." Abdellatif, Everett, Allison Morris, Alexa Waheed and Shelby Purcell are "outstanding captains," Oslage added. "Time will tell what the young freshmen will bring to the table," he said, "but already like what we see in several athletes."

GRANT

Coach: Greg Wodzien (third season)

Last season: first in NLCC meet, fourth in Class 3A Antioch sectional

Returning athletes: Ariyona Wallace (Sr., sprints), Danielle Osmon (Jr., distance), Roxanne Temple (Sr., sprints), Allie Johnson (So., hurdles/sprints), Clare Basala (So., hurdles/sprints)

Outlook: The Bulldogs won the NSC meet two years ago and followed up by capturing the inaugural NLCC championship. They show no signs of slowing down, as they finished first in the NLCC indoor invite this month. The returning talent includes three individual state qualifiers from last season: Ariyona Wallace (100, 200), Danielle Osmon (3,200, 1,600) and Clare Basala (300 hurdles).

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL

Coach: Shawn Murphy (sixth season)

Last season: third in NLCC meet, 10th in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, tied for 78th in state meet

Returning athletes: Megan Fletcher (Jr., jumps), Cydnie Paul (Sr., sprints), Lia Boucek (Sr., sprints), Krystyna Marynevtych (Sr., sprints), Sara Clapp (Jr. sprints), Katie Coonan (Sr., mid-distance), Lexi Remshak (Sr., mid-distance), Meredith Clancy (Sr., mid-distance), Lauren Brunk (Jr., distance), Amy Moore (Sr., distance), Rianna Magpantay (So., hurdles), Lexi Hood (Jr. hurdles), Emilia Swierczek (Jr., jumps)

Newcomers: Julia Reglewski (Fr. throws), Maeva Kleinofen (Fr., hurdles), Anissah Groark (Fr., mid-distance)

Outlook: His newborn son isn't the only reason why Rams coach Shawn Murphy is smiling. "The girls are entering the outdoor season with confidence," said Murphy, whose Rams were edged out by Grant in the indoor NLCC invite but had 19 individuals place. "This season the girls are focused on competing against their personal times and marks. They have bought into to the fact that if they set PRs, the team scores will take care of themselves. The girls know that when they control the things they can and support each other, great things will happen." The Rams have many returning athletes, including Megan Fletcher, who placed ninth in the high jump in Class 3A last May. Joining her are sprinters Cydnie Paul, Lia Boucek, Krystyna Marynevtych and Sara Clapp, middle-distance runners Katie Coonan, Lexi Remshak and Meredith Clancy, distance specialists Lauren Brunk and Amy Moore, hurdlers Rianna Magpantay and Lexi Hood, and jumper Emilia Swierczek. The Rams graduated state qualifiers Jordan Meciej (pole vault) and Sara Ishamuddin (triple jump).

GRAYSLAKE NORTH

Coach: Jesse Wolter (fifth season)

Last season: fifth in NLCC meet, tie for 14th in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional

Returning athletes: Leialani Akalaonu (So., sprints), Delaney Carolan (So., triple jump), Gabriella Conceicao (So., mid-distance), Sheila Cox (Jr., sprints/triple jump), Emily Huculak (Jr., throws), Anahid Jerikian (Jr., mid-distance/hurdles), Hannah Kutsch (So., sprints/triple jump), Alexis Lopez (Jr., hurdles/sprints), Carissa Low (Jr., hurdles/high jump), Caroline Riss (Jr., mid-distance), Emerson Soder (So., long jump/sprints), Emily Stoneham (Jr., pole vault/hurdles/sprints), Kelli Tosic (So., distance), Corey Warren (Jr., sprints)

Newcomers: Abbey Calhoun (Fr., long jump/pole vault/sprints), Ashlyn Castagna (Fr., mid-distance), Jordan Cox (Fr., high jump), Erika Hochstein (Fr., sprints), Teagan Johnston (Fr., high jump/sprints), Abigail Kicklighter (Jr., throws), Danijela Lowney (So., discus), Hannah McCumber (So., hurdles/pole vault/sprints), Kristina Merten (Fr., triple jump/pole vault)

Outlook: The Knights' numbers are up, and if the indoor season is an indication, it could be a successful outdoor campaign. "We are off to one of the best starts in school history by winning our first-ever invite," said coach Jesse Wolter, whose team graduated its only 2017 state qualifier, pole vaulter Sierra Herrington. "We expect to be very competitive and battle for a top-three finish in a small, but very competitive conference. We expect to qualify multiple girls for the state meet and continue to build a competitive program. This is the largest team we have ever fielded, allowing our strength to be in our depth as well as our age. We are very young and plan to return every single one of our varsity girls next season. Our coaching staff cannot be more excited to work with a group of girls that strive to get better each and every day."

LAKES

Coach: Travis Shepherd (second season)

Last season: second in NLCC meet, fifth in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, tie for 39th at state

Returning athletes: Taylor Tilmon (Sr., sprints), Madison Kilroy (Sr. throws), Noelle Jones (Jr., pole vault/relays), Rae Dwyer (Jr., distance/3,200 relay), Morgan Gillespie (Jr., distance), Josephine Synovic (Jr., high jump/sprints), Olivia Schmitt (So., distance/relays)

Newcomers: Lexi Davis (Sr., throws), Alex Bryant (Fr., distance), Brooke Stromsland (Fr., distance/3,200 relay), Chloe Hoffman (Fr., high jump/sprints), Tiaunna Dudley (Fr., sprints), Kira Knauf (Jr., jumps), Megan Knuettel (Jr., distance/relays), Lauren Orie (Fr., hurdles/sprints)

Outlook: Coach Travis Shepherd says he enters with a ton of enthusiasm. Olivia Schmitt (sixth in 800) and Taylor Tilmon (seventh in 400) were all-state last spring, and a lot of new faces should complement them. The Eagles lost most of their sprint group, including two-time state qualifier Toyin Jackson (long jump state qualifier as well), to graduation. "We have four or five ladies, including Schmitt and Tilmon, who will carry the bulk of the scoring load," said Shepherd, whose team gets a boost from cross country runners who helped the Eagles placed ninth in Class 2A last fall. "A quality distance squad will be keep us in the meets. Individually, we have several ladies who will be highly competitive on the state scene." Tilmon had a breakout 2017 season, as she also advanced to state in the 100 and 200 dashes. The senior followed that up with an even more impressive summer, taking "large chunks of time off her 200 and 400 PRs," Shepherd said, in finishing seventh in the 400 in the USATF Junior Olympics. "That success has carried over during the indoor season as she nearly broke both of her outdoor school records this March," Shepherd said. "She is racing with a ton of confidence and will be a force to reckoned with each time she steps into the blocks." The sophomore Schmitt has teamed with freshman Brooke Stromsland to put up points on the distance side. "Both underclassmen looked calm and collected during their individual title runs at the NLCC (indoor) championships," Shepherd said. "They are both fierce competitors and must be accounted for in every race. Olivia has shown major growth in her racing skills. She has looked strong and quick early in the season and is poised for a tremendous outdoor campaign. Brooke has really developed her strength and stamina over the last six months. She has shown the ability to win races from the gun or with a final kick. I think she will be a major asset to our team this season. We have a lot of young sprinters, but we should be competitive in the relays." While the Eagles won't have Jackson earning points in the jumps, Noelle Jones and Madison Kilroy should. Jones matched the school record in the pole vault (10-6) this month. "She is someone who can score at every meet we go to," Shepherd said. "Madison did indoor track for the first time and she has already set a lifetime best. We haven't scored too much in the throws over the last few years, and I am excited for her to always be in the mix for points." Josephine Synovic and Chloe Hoffman will be counted on for points in the high jump. "Overall, I expect us to do well at every meet because we have some elite athletes who can score points in bunches," Shepherd said. "We will experience some struggles when depth and experience are required. With so many youngsters getting varsity experience, I believe that this year will set us up for long term prosperity. A continued focus on doing everything to the best of our ability and the overall process will lead us to success."

ROUND LAKE

Coach: Kristin Lilla (second season)

Last season: seventh in NLCC meet

WAUCONDA

Coach: Ali Luetschwager (sixth season)

Last season: sixth in NLCC meet, tie for 14th in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, 65th in state meet

Returning athletes: Grace Daun (Jr., high jump/sprints), Lori Krawczyk (Jr., triple jump/hurdles), Elise Deaver (Sr., throws), Morgan Thompson (So., distance)

Newcomers: Lily Sanchez (Jr., distance), Martyna Chmiel (Fr., sprints/ long jump/triple jump), Emily Trela (Fr., sprints), Victoria Zoltowska (Fr., high jump/sprints)

Outlook: Grace Daun made it 2 for 2 last spring, qualifying for state in the high jump for the second year in a row. She then tied for sixth, clearing 5 feet 5. Daun returns for her junior season and will provide a veteran presence on a young squad. "This season we have a lot of freshmen who are very eager to compete," coach Ali Luetschwager said. "I've never had so many girls come in excited to run a 400, and that's what we have right now. It will be exciting to see what these girls will accomplish this season. Our veterans are determined to make the yearly trip downstate."

NORTH SUBURBAN

LAKE ZURICH

Coach: Jeremy Kauffman (first season)

Last season: third in NSC meet, third in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, tied for 52nd in state meet

Returning athletes: Brooke Bandel (Jr., hurdles), Sydney Mark (Jr., sprints), Katie Pardun (Sr., sprints), Izzy Klett (So., long jump/triple jump), Niky Skoby (Jr., jumps), Kendall Kearnen (Jr., high jump), Emily Burns (Jr., distance), Kelsey Rothas (So., pole vault), Jillian Baffa (Jr., distance), Melody Multra (Sr., distance), Elisa Krause (Sr., distance), Jesse Houghton (Sr., distance), Georgia Adam (Jr., sprints), Haley Eder (Sr., sprints), Teagan Jones (So., jumps), Kayla Kuklinksi (So., sprints), Jasmine Campbell (So., sprints/jumps), Maddie Schultze (Sr., sprints), Veronica Dzienis (Sr., jumps), Kristine Skoby (Sr., throws)

Newcomers: Haley Burk (Fr., distance), Katie Fitzgerald (Fr., sprints), Kasey Ledinsky (Fr., discus/sprints), Anastasia Manousaridis (Fr., sprints/pole vault)

Outlook: Former Deerfield boys track coach Jeremy Kauffman takes over as coach. He stepped down as the Warriors' coach a couple of years ago to coach his daughters at Lake Zurich Middle School South. "I know basically the whole darn (Lake Zurich varsity girls) team, living in the town, and of course my kids will be running there too," Kauffman said. "So here we go trying to build another program." The Bears graduated Alyssa Morello (University of Illinois), who qualified for state last year in the pole vault, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She placed fifth in the pole vault at state. The returnees include juniors Brooke Bandel (fifth in 110 hurdles at sectionals) and Sydney Mark (fourth in 400). Freshman Haley Burk was all-conference in cross country in the fall. She and classmate Katie Fitzgerald were both all-state middle-school runners.

LIBERTYVILLE

Coach: Tom Bizosky (11th season)

Last season: sixth in NSC meet, eighth in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, tied for 58th in state meet

Returning athletes: Avryl Johnson (Sr., mid-distance), Molly Goebel (Sr., sprints), Brilynn Dawson (Sr., sprints), Emi Gorman (Sr., sprints), Melissa Manetsch (Sr., distance), Nora Tucker (Sr., mid-distance)

Newcomers: Annalese Chudy (Fr., distance), Kelly Litwitz (Sr., throws), Lyann Tam (Fr., distance), Nicole Woloszyn (So., jumps)

Outlook: The Wildcats return their two star distance runners in seniors Melissa Manetsch and Avryl Johnson. In her second appearance at state last year, Manetsch placed sixth in the 3,200 run. She also qualified in the 1,600. Johnson made state for the third year in a row, going down in the 800. Manetsch and Johnson will lead the Wildcats again this spring and will have plenty of their classmates on the squad. "We have an unusually high number of seniors either returning or joining the team this year," coach Tom Bizosky said. "We hope that this adds a bit of strength and maturity to our makeup, and that they will turn out to be the leadership and base to the team that we anticipate they will be. That coupled with a lot of new prospects and proven veterans in all areas sets up what we think will be an exciting and successful season."

MUNDELEIN

Coach: Nathan Sweet (first season)

Last season: fifth in NSC meet, seventh in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, tied for 52nd in state meet

Returning athletes: Abby Ambrose (Jr., distance), Beth Clow (Jr., distance), Andrea Cordova (Jr., distance), Trinity Gordon (So., sprints), Jeanelle Jimenez (So., distance), Katie Miller (Jr., field events), Breanna Park (Sr., sprints/jumps), Madison Parola (Jr., throws), Ryann Ray (Jr., sprints/high jump), Jessica Reisman (Jr., hurdles/jumps), Leslye Rodriguez (Jr., distance), Ahtziry Samano (So., jumps), Claire Schoenfield (So., distance), Dasha Stepanoiuk (So., pole vault), Khari Thompkins (Jr., sprints)

Newcomers: Damia Ali (So., sprints/jumps), Anna Ambrose (Fr., jumps/pole vault), Alyssa Cruz (Fr., sprints/jumps), Reyna Dodd (Fr., sprints), Jenny Hernandez (Sr., distance), Raina Kratz (Fr., sprints), Sucely Marcos (Fr., distance), Isabelle Murray (Fr., sprints), Alexiz Naddy (So., high jump), Kaelyn Pirtle (Fr., sprints), Grace Wunderlich (Fr., throws)

Outlook: The Mustangs feature one of the area's fastest sprinters in junior Khari Thompkins, who placed fifth downstate in the 400 last spring and also qualified in the 100. She is the reigning NSC champ in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. "When we get to the championship part of the season, I would like to finish close to our fifth-place conference placing (from last year)," coach Nathan Sweet said. "Beyond that, I am hopeful that we can qualify Khari Thompkins back to the state meet in the 400 and add the 200 as well. Alexis Naddy has an excellent chance to qualify for state in the high jump. Others with potential are Andrea Cordova (3,200), Anna Ambrose (pole vault) and Ryann Ray (high jump)."

STEVENSON

Coach: Emma Degen (fifth season)

Last season: fourth in NSC meet, 13th in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional

Returning athletes: Jakayla Murphy (Jr., throws), Kailey Pearson (Sr., throws), Michelle Cai (Jr., long jump), Marie Pascual (Sr., triple jump), Jessica Wang (Sr., triple jump), Kesina Daley (Sr., high jump), Johnna Gieck (Jr., pole vault), Emily Ossentjuk (Jr., sprints), Haley Tokars (Sr., sprints), Natalie Sorenson (Jr., distance), Isabelle Sparreo (Sr., distance), Natalie Sparreo (Sr., distance), Michelle Yu (So., distance), Miffy Tani (Jr., hurdles), Karolina Rutyna (So., hurdles), Gabriela Jagielo (Sr., mid-distance), Kendall Roberts (Jr., distance), Denisa Voshtina (sprints)

Newcomers: Raeden Mays (Jr., sprints), Emma Potocki (Fr., high jump), Alyssa Smith (So., high jump), Jade Cadichon (Fr., sprints), Haleigh Fobbe (Sr., sprints), Emma Self (Sr., sprints), Jordan Tollison (Fr., sprints), Camille Clay (Fr., shot put)

Outlook: The Patriots didn't send anyone to state last year, but distance specialist Isabelle Sparreo advanced as a freshman and sophomore. Fellow senior Haley Tokars ran on the Patriots' winning 800 relay at the NSC meet last year. "Balance will be the key to our success this year," coach Emma Degen said. "We have already seen scoring from all events during indoor season. We have some newcomers who are going to make some big moves in the field, and this will complement our veteran distance crew as well as our talented sprint group. We graduated two parts of our NSC champion (800 relay) team in Juhi Jhaveri and Sydney Erickson, but we have some girls that have already stepped up and will be good options to fill those spots. We are looking to be very competitive in the conference as well as the county. We also have quite a few girls who could make a state trip in May."

WARREN

Coach: Ryan Dunn (12th season)

Last season: second in NSC meet, sixth in Class 3A Grayslake North sectional, 22nd in state meet

Returning athletes: Janii Jenkins (Jr., sprints/jumps), Jataia Harris (Jr., sprints/jumps), Clara Macheras (Jr., throws), Alixandra Peterson (Jr., hurdles/jumps), Hailey Smith (mid-distance), Caroline Hubbartt (mid-distance), Ashley Kachurik (distance), Jesette Ezernack (jumps)

Outlook: The Blue Devils graduated thrower Abena Atuobi, who placed fifth in the shot put at state and helped the team take second to Lake Forest in the NSC meet. The returnees include junior sprinters/jumpers Janii Jenkins and Jataia Harris. Jenkins won the conference long jump title and placed third at state in the 400. Harris was the NSC champ in the high jump. Clara Macheras placed third in the shot put at conference and fifth in the discus.

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

VERNON HILLS

Coach: Ryan Berba (second season)

Last season: first in Class 2A Richmond-Burton sectional, tie for 10th in state meet

Returning athletes: Lauren Katz (Sr., mid-distance, distance), Jordyn Bunning (Sr., hurdles), Emily Kim (So., long jump/sprints), Jackie Krutsch (Sr., triple jump) Brynne Dorsey (Sr., throws), Nicole Pinter (Sr., sprints/mid-distance), Vivian Tsai (Jr., sprints/mid-distance), Ellie Zazcek (Jr., sprints/mid-distance), Carly Sear (So., distance), Abby Heinz (Sr., pole vault), Maddie Paradis (So., sprints), Caitlin Kolb (So., sprints)

Newcomers: Gabbi Serra (Fr., pole vault), Brooke Donaldson (Fr., hurdles), Taylor Proft (Fr., sprints), Kassandra Woolard (Fr., mid-distance)

Outlook: Another season on Jordyn Bunning and Lauren Katz, plus another deep roster, should ensure another winning campaign for the Cougars -- even with the bump up to Class 3A. Vernon Hills won the CSL championship last season and captured the indoor title this year. Bunning and Katz are both three-time state qualifiers in Class 2A. Bunning had her best season last spring, finishing second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Katz went downstate again in the 1,600 run. The Cougars dominated the Richmond-Burton sectional, as their 139.33 points nearly doubled that of runner-up Carmel (69). Vernon Hills won 3,200 and 800 relays and placed second in the 400 and 1,600 relays. The other athletes back with state-meet experience are Emily Kim (long jump), Abby Heinz (pole vault), Carly Sear (3,200), Maddie Paradis (1,600 relay) and Caitin Kolb (1,600 relay). "We are bringing back an experienced team of state qualifiers," coach Ryan Berba said. "Despite the move up to (Class) 3A, Jordyn Bunning and Lauren Katz will lead the way and look to accomplish all-state honors in their events."