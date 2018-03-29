Bullpen rescues Cubs for an opening-day win over Marlins

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez gets hit in the hand by a wild pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs pitcher John Lester got the opening-day start but didn't survive the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Associated Press

Members of the grounds crew prepare the infield at Marlins Park before the opening-day baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) runs the bases after hitting a home run on the first pitch of their opening-day game against the Marlins in Miami Thursday, Associated Press

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Marlins in Miami Thursday, Associated Press

MIAMI -- Ian Happ hit the first pitch of the 2018 major-league season for a home run, and the Chicago Cubs held on for an 8-4 victory Thursday over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

As airtight of baseball as they played in spring training, the Cubs were all over the place on Opening Day of the regular season. Starting pitcher Jon Lester lasted only 3⅓ innings, and the Cubs made 2 errors, 1 by Kyle Schwarber, who had his adventures in left field. Schwarber contributed on offense with a booming home run to right-center in the seventh inning.

The Cubs jumped out to a 3-0 lead on just 1 hit in the top of the first. Happ homered to right on the first pitch thrown by Jose Urena, who then proceeded to walk two batters and hit three others during the inning.

The Marlins got a run in the bottom of the inning before Anthony Rizzo homered in the second to make it 4-1 Cubs. The Marlins scored three times in the third, with Schwarber having trouble at the wall on a triple by Derek Dietrich. Schwarber later made an error as he misplayed Brian Anderson's single into 2 more bases.

The Cubs got good relief work from newcomer Steve Cishek, who replaced Lester in the fourth. Brian Duensing, Pedro Strop, Justin Wilson and Mike Montgomery kept the Marlins at bay the rest of the way out of the Cubs bullpen.

