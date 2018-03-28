Baseball: Naperville North, Glenbard North, WW South, Willowbrook win

Naperville North 1, Oswego East 0:

Jack Whitley scattered 5 hits with 9 strikeouts and no walks for the Huskies (3-1), who scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cliff Vickers' two-out double drove in Brendan Lacey.

Glenbard North 5, Schaumburg 4:

Guiseppe Riggio singled in Isaiah Thordarson with the go-ahead run for the Panthers (3-1) in the top of the sixth inning. Francesco Sepede was the winning pitcher in relief of John Marron. Dom Rotundo went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI.

WW South 6, Young 1:

Caleb Larson struck out 11 and allowed 1 hit in 5 innings as the Tigers (2-2) rallied from an early 1-0 deficit. Joe Adamek and Matt Brodhead drove in 2 runs while Mitch Sandleback doubled and tripled. Matt Scherrman struck out three in 2 innings of scoreless relief.

Willowbrook 13, West Chicago 0:

Jack Hines went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and 3 RBI for the Warriors (4-2) in their six-inning victory. Scott Tumilty also drove in 3 runs. Winning pitcher Dax Meyer struck out 10 in a 1-hit, 5-inning performance.