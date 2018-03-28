5 Chicago White Sox storylines you should watch for this season

hello

The current book on the Chicago White Sox is a familiar story.

For the sixth straight season, the Sox are expected to finish with a losing record.

Like Mark Buehrle's No. 56 retirement ceremony last year and a similar gathering for No. 14, Paul Konerko, in 2015, the highlight game at Guaranteed Rate Field this season looks like Sept. 2.

That's the day the White Sox will honor broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, who is entering his 33rd -- and final -- year in the booth.

With so much young talent coming through the system, the Sox are set up to be a much happier story in 2019 and beyond.

For now, here are five storylines to watch this season:

1. Competitive edge

SCOT GREGOR/sgregor@dailyherald.comWhite Sox prospects Eloy Jimenez, left, and Luis Robert are two key figures in the team's rebuilding project. -

At SoxFest in January and the early days of spring training in February, there was plenty of bold talk coming from the playing ranks.

Top outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez said multiple World Series championships are in the team's future. Veteran Sox relief pitcher Joakim Soria said: "I wouldn't be surprised if we ended up winning the division this year."

The confidence is expected, but it's not realistic for this season. Jimenez might indeed lead the Sox to glory in the future, but this year's team is still in transition and not ready to compete.

If Jimenez, Michael Kopech and another prospect or two can come up from the minor leagues and contribute this year as Yoan Moncada, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez did in 2017, the White Sox could be a .500 team.

2. Player to watch

Outfielder Ryan Cordell is a White Sox player to watch this season. - Associated Press

Last season, it was Nicky Delmonico.

Buried on the Sox's top prospects list, the left fielder joined the 25-man roster on Aug. 1 and reached base safely in his first 13 games, a franchise record. Delmonico finished hitting .262/.373/.482 with 9 home runs and 23 RBI in 43 games with the White Sox, and he could emerge as the designated hitter of the future.

This season, keep an eye on Ryan Cordell, who was acquired from Milwaukee last July in a trade for reliever Anthony Swarzak.

A 25-year-old outfielder, Cordell will open the season at Class AAA Charlotte after batting .317 and driving in 8 runs in 17 Cactus League games.

If White Sox center fielder Adam Engel struggles with the bat again, Cordell is a viable replacement candidate.

3. Pitcher to watch

Dylan Cease will start his season in the minors, but he could help the White Sox in the near future. - Associated Press

Eloy Jimenez was the big name joining the Sox last July in the huge trade that sent veteran starter Jose Quintana to the Cubs.

Dylan Cease was included in that deal, and the 22-year-old righty had a great spring for the White Sox, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts.

Cease is ticketed to open the season at high class A Winston-Salem, but he has the stuff to climb all the way to AAA Charlotte and compete for a rotation spot with the Sox next spring.

4. Trade watch

Will Avisail Garcia be able to repeat his strong performance for the White Sox last season? - Associated Press

General manager Rick Hahn has made 11 trades since December of 2016, subtracting most veterans off the White Sox roster.

First baseman Jose Abreu and right fielder Avisail Garcia are the last vets with value. If Hahn is offered the right package of prospects, Abreu and Garcia could both be gone by the July 31 trade deadline.

5. Last chance?

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer had an inconsistent spring training camp. - Associated Press

Carson Fulmer had a rough spring, giving up 14 earned runs on 18 hits (7 home runs) and 13 walks in just 10.2 innings.

Fulmer is going to open the season as the team's fifth starter, and that decision makes sense. Drafted No. 8 overall in 2015 after a prolific collegiate career at Vanderbilt, Fulmer should get every chance to make an impact.

With Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez already secure in the White Sox's rotation and Michael Kopech, Alec Hansen, Dylan Cease and Dane Dunning making their way toward the major leagues, Fulmer still has some time to get himself turned around.

The 24-year-old righty showed some promise last September, going 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in 6 appearances (3 starts) with the Sox.

If he flops as a starter this season, Fulmer likely moves to the bullpen on a permanent basis.