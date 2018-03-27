Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/27/2018 10:31 PM

Not the right kind of break for Harper softball team

By Jonathan Cregier
jcregier@dailyherald.com

Without classes to attend or exams to study for, spring break is the time of year college baseball and softball teams play a good chunk of their schedule.

Or at least, that's what they try to.

The Harper College softball team had its spring trip to central Illinois and the St. Louis area spoiled by a combination or rain and snow last week.

That leaves coach Scott Plaza still trying to figure out his top lineup in advance of North Central Community College Conference play, which begins next week.

In a group with 20 or more plate appearances are Kim Labahn (Hersey), Abbey Sloan (Elk Grove) and Jessica Kearns (Elk Grove). Labahn leads the team in batting average (.462) and shares the team lead with Kearns for hits. Sloan leads the Hawks in on-base percentage (.500).

The Hawks are slated to start N4C play April 3, against Milwaukee Area Technical College, in Wisconsin. After that doubleheader with the Stormers, the Hawks play two of their next four games (as doubleheaders) against ranked oppenents.

On April 5 in Glen Ellyn, the Hawks (4-6) meet rival College of DuPage. The Chaparrals are ranked 10th nationally. On April 12, top-ranked Rock Valley College makes an appearance in Palatine.

• The Harper baseball team entered the week 4-8, which includes a recent split against Parkland College in Vincennes, Ind. Parkland is ranked No. 20 nationally; the Cobras are one of five teams from Illinois ranked in the NJCAA Division II poll.

The Hawks offense has been led by Danny Schneberger. The Palatine alum leads the squad in batting average at .386. The sophomore's on-base percentage is also tops on the team this season.

