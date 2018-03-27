Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/27/2018

Baseball: Montini, Wheaton North, St. Francis win

Daily Herald report

Montini 15, West Geauga 3:

Michael Koszewski, Ben Steiner, Michael Sclafani and Matt Pestel combined for 7 hits and 7 RBI for the Broncos (5-2). Winning pitcher Seth Quick worked into the fifth inning.

Wheaton North 3, Olentangy 2:

Chris Donahue scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Falcons (4-2) a walk-off victory. Joe Klein went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Andy Nelson was the winning pitcher in relief of Jackson Gray.

St. Francis 17, Shipley 0:

Seven players accounted for 14 hits for the Spartans (3-1). Nick Kosmetatos drove in 4 runs while Nino Christopher had 3 RBI. Winning pitcher Jake Smith went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.

