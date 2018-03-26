Willowbrook looks strong again against Glenbard East

It didn't take long for Willowbrook's baseball team to settle into the season.

Just four games in and the Warriors already are looking similar to the group that won 26 games and a regional title a year ago. Even with a handful of new faces in the mix.

Many of those faces -- and returning junior pitcher Ryan Mintz -- were key to Willowbrook's 5-2 victory over Glenbard East on Monday in Lombard. Mintz was strong in 6 innings while the top four hitters in the lineup combined for 5 hits, 4 extra-base hits and 5 RBI.

"We've been working hard so I feel like we're picking up from where we left off after last season," Mintz said. "It feels good. We've been hitting and pitching pretty well so far."

The top half of Willowbrook's batting order is a new group, but they came through against the Rams (3-2). Brothers Scott and Sam Tumilty reached base a combined four times while Jack Hines and Mason Kamp drove in seventh-inning insurance runs with an RBI triple and double, back-to-back hits that boosted a 3-2 lead to 5-2.

Mintz retired nine straight at one point before Glenbard East started to string together baserunners in the fifth and sixth innings. Ben Campos singled in a run in the fifth to make it a 1-run deficit, but a pickoff at first base ended the threat.

Glenbard East had the tying run at third with one out in the bottom of the sixth but Mintz escaped again with two strikeouts.

"For us it was a day of missed opportunities," said Glenbard East coach Joel Pelland. "They capitalized on theirs and you've got to just tip your cap. The team that plays better wins, and they definitely played better than us today. We had some opportunities late and we just couldn't come through with those clutch hits."

Sam Tumilty drove in first and third-inning runs for Willowbrook (3-1) with a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring double. Bret Bushka launched a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning, the first hit allowed by Mintz this season.

Mintz scattered 5 hits and struck out four in 6 innings. Joey Guthrie retired the side in order in the seventh to earn the save.

"We're still trying to find out who we are," said Warriors coach Vic Wisner. "When you lose those five guys at the top of the order, it takes time. But we put pressure on them and had good at-bats. And we're tough on the mound."

