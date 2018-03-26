*
Softball scoreboard: Monday, March 26 results
Ridgewood 7, Maine West 0
At Gulf Shores, Ala.
PISGAH 7, VERNON HILLS 1
Pisgah 241 00 --7-12-0
Vernon Hills 000 01 --1-1-1
LP: Johnson.
REHOBETH 7, VERNON HILLS 0
Rehobeth 331 0 --7-9-0
Vernon Hills 000 0 --0-1-3
2B: Reh: Gibson, Schoonover.
3B: Reh: Warg.
HR: Reh: Gibson.
WP: Schoonover; LP: Monteith.
CARMEL 2, HUNTSVILLE 1
3B: Car: Dettwiller.
WP: Schuda
VESTAVIA HILLS 9, CARMEL 0
LP: Petrus.
At Orlando, Fla.
NORTHWESTERN 6, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 4
Northwestern 212 001 0 --6-9-1
Grayslake Central 130 000 0 --4-7-7
2B: GC: Waigand.
HR: GC: Heraty.
WP: Gillman; LP: Bradley.
MARIAN CENTRAL 17, WAUCONDA 1 (5 INN.)
Wauconda 000 01 --1-4-6
Marian Central 308 6x --17-12-0
2B: Wauc: Serio.
3B: MC: M. Finnegan.
WP: Parchutz; LP: Cho
Marian Cath. 10, wauconda 0 (5 INN.)
Wauconda 000 00 --0-0-0
Marian Central 024 22 --10-7-1
2B: MC: Guebienski, Sharp.
WP: Gatz; LP: Serio.
St. Charles East 1, Burlington Central 0
Burlington Central 000 000 0 -0-1-3
St. Charles East 000 100 x -1-3-2
2B: SCE -- Arrambide; WP: Arrambide; LP: Barnes.
Geneva 4, DeKalb 2
Geneva 100 021 0 -4-9-0
DeKalb 000 200 0 -2-5-3
2B: D -- Nelson; G -- Keller; HR: D -- Warner; G -- Kramer; WP: Warner; LP: Kramer.
Geneva 7, DeKalb 2 (5 Inn.)
Geneva 300 13 -7-5-0
DeKalb 020 00 -2-4-5
2B: D -- Nelson, G -- Walton; HR: D -- Du Beau.
Aurora Central 10, West Aurora 0 (5 Inn.)
West Aurora 000 00 -0-1-2
Aurora Central 111 7x -10-13-0
2B: ACC -- Brown, Gonzalez, Kling, Albert; 3B: ACC -- Velaquez, Wilkins; WP: Brown.
At Southern Warrior Classic
Riverdale 4, Jacobs 0
Riverdale 010 300 x -4-9-3
Jacobs 000 000 0 -0-1-1
2B: R -- Forsythe; WP: Hewitt; LP: Svedman.
Walsh Jesuit 14, Dundee-Crown 3 (4 Inn.)
Walsh Jesuit (OH) 006 8 -14-12-2
Dundee-Crown 003 0 -3-6-4
3B: D-C -- Weeks; LP: Ruggles.
Riverdale (TN) 6, Dundee-Crown 4
Dundee-Crown 022 000 00 -4-7-1
Riverdale (TN) 001 100 22 -6-7-1
2B: D-C -- Azar; 3B: D-C -- Conway; LP: Ruggles.
Hampshire 7, Community High (TN) 4
Community High 400 000 x -4-8-1
Hampshire 320 110 x -7-10-0
2B: H -- Bowen, Lopez, Snider; 3B: H -- Rummell; HR: H -- Snider; WP: Del Re.
*
Riverdale 2, Hampshire 0 (3 inn.)
Riverdale 002 -2-2-2
Hampshire 000 -0-2-2
LP: Egger.
At Grand Strand Softball Classic
Kaneland 7, David Boone 2
Kaneland 000 200 5 -7-12-4
David Boone 100 001 0 -2-11-1
2B: K -- Abruzzo, H. Roach, R. Roach, Sommesi; 3B: K -- Ortegel 2; WP: Erickson.
Downers Grove North 15, Wheaton North 0 (game 1)
Downers North 307 05 --15-13-1
Wheaton North 000 00 --0-3-2
2B: DGN: Manzo. WN: Rutgen; HR: DGN: Greenaberg, Havel. WP: Gusel.
Downers Grove North 25, Wheaton North 0 (Game 2)
Downers North 584 43 --25-26-0
Wheaton North 000 00 --0-3-4
2B: DGN: Bernhard, Casey 2, Havel 2. WN: Kafer; HR: DGN: Bielawa. WP: Havel. *
IC Catholic Prep 15, Stewardville (MN) 3
Stewardville 000 300 0 --3-7-3
IC Catholic Prep 418 101 X --15-19-0
2B: IC: Cash; 3B: IC: Lytton; WP: Cash.
Lake Park 8, Schaumburg 2
Schaumburg 100 100 0 --2-4-3
Lake Park 400 130 X --8-13-1
2B: S: Lyke. LP: Munoz, Sturino; 3B: S: Torosian; WP: Frank LP: Bertaud.
Plainfield North 6, Metea Valley 1
Metea Valley 000 001 0 --1-5-1
Plainfield North 001 500 X --6-9-1
2B: PN: Siwek, Shaughnessy, Dunbar, Kennedy 2, Callow; HR: MV: Nelson. WP: LP: Bajusz.
West Chicago 11, Franklin Regional 8
West Chicago 100 170 2 --11-11-4
Frankin Reg. 000 130 4 --8-11-3
HR: WC: Cejna. WP: Zentner.
hoffman Estates 14 , Larkin
Hoffman Estates 244 022 0 --0-17-3
Larkin 105 200 0 --8-8-4
2B: Lar: Sloltz; Velasquez, Grossi, Wadas
3B: HE: Magsino;
HR: HE Velaquez; Lar: Bohne .
WP: Grossi; LP: Farnsworth.
Saturday's results
In Orlando, Fla.
prospect 7, Appleton north 6
Prospect 002 002 3 --7-8-6
Appleton North 003 000 3 --6-10-0
2B: Pro: Cunniff; HR: Palczynski.
WP: Doherty
Sunday's results
In Orlando, Fla.
pROspECT 22, shipley school 0 (3 inn)
Prospect 4(18)0 --22-9-0
Shipley 000 --0-0-2
2B: Pro: Caldrone; WP: Depa
Elizabeth Forward 11, Prospect 1 (6 inn)
Prospect 000 100 --1-4-5
Elizabeth Forward 125 102 --11-7-1
LP: Depa
Highland High 3, Dundee-Crown 1
Dundee-Crown 000 000 1 -1-7-0
Highland High 200 010 x -3-7-0
2B: D-C -- Weeks; H -- Kazimuir; 3B: D-C -- Weeks; WP: Griffin; LP: Ruggles.