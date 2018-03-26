Breaking News Bar
 
Softball scoreboard: Monday, March 26 results

Ridgewood 7, Maine West 0

At Gulf Shores, Ala.

PISGAH 7, VERNON HILLS 1

Pisgah 241 00 --7-12-0

Vernon Hills 000 01 --1-1-1

LP: Johnson.

REHOBETH 7, VERNON HILLS 0

Rehobeth 331 0 --7-9-0

Vernon Hills 000 0 --0-1-3

2B: Reh: Gibson, Schoonover.

3B: Reh: Warg.

HR: Reh: Gibson.

WP: Schoonover; LP: Monteith.

CARMEL 2, HUNTSVILLE 1

3B: Car: Dettwiller.

WP: Schuda

VESTAVIA HILLS 9, CARMEL 0

LP: Petrus.

At Orlando, Fla.

NORTHWESTERN 6, GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 4

Northwestern 212 001 0 --6-9-1

Grayslake Central 130 000 0 --4-7-7

2B: GC: Waigand.

HR: GC: Heraty.

WP: Gillman; LP: Bradley.

MARIAN CENTRAL 17, WAUCONDA 1 (5 INN.)

Wauconda 000 01 --1-4-6

Marian Central 308 6x --17-12-0

2B: Wauc: Serio.

3B: MC: M. Finnegan.

WP: Parchutz; LP: Cho

Marian Cath. 10, wauconda 0 (5 INN.)

Wauconda 000 00 --0-0-0

Marian Central 024 22 --10-7-1

2B: MC: Guebienski, Sharp.

WP: Gatz; LP: Serio.

St. Charles East 1, Burlington Central 0

Burlington Central 000 000 0 -0-1-3

St. Charles East 000 100 x -1-3-2

2B: SCE -- Arrambide; WP: Arrambide; LP: Barnes.

Geneva 4, DeKalb 2

Geneva 100 021 0 -4-9-0

DeKalb 000 200 0 -2-5-3

2B: D -- Nelson; G -- Keller; HR: D -- Warner; G -- Kramer; WP: Warner; LP: Kramer.

Geneva 7, DeKalb 2 (5 Inn.)

Geneva 300 13 -7-5-0

DeKalb 020 00 -2-4-5

2B: D -- Nelson, G -- Walton; HR: D -- Du Beau.

Aurora Central 10, West Aurora 0 (5 Inn.)

West Aurora 000 00 -0-1-2

Aurora Central 111 7x -10-13-0

2B: ACC -- Brown, Gonzalez, Kling, Albert; 3B: ACC -- Velaquez, Wilkins; WP: Brown.

At Southern Warrior Classic

Riverdale 4, Jacobs 0

Riverdale 010 300 x -4-9-3

Jacobs 000 000 0 -0-1-1

2B: R -- Forsythe; WP: Hewitt; LP: Svedman.

Walsh Jesuit 14, Dundee-Crown 3 (4 Inn.)

Walsh Jesuit (OH) 006 8 -14-12-2

Dundee-Crown 003 0 -3-6-4

3B: D-C -- Weeks; LP: Ruggles.

Riverdale (TN) 6, Dundee-Crown 4

Dundee-Crown 022 000 00 -4-7-1

Riverdale (TN) 001 100 22 -6-7-1

2B: D-C -- Azar; 3B: D-C -- Conway; LP: Ruggles.

Hampshire 7, Community High (TN) 4

Community High 400 000 x -4-8-1

Hampshire 320 110 x -7-10-0

2B: H -- Bowen, Lopez, Snider; 3B: H -- Rummell; HR: H -- Snider; WP: Del Re.

Riverdale 2, Hampshire 0 (3 inn.)

Riverdale 002 -2-2-2

Hampshire 000 -0-2-2

LP: Egger.

At Grand Strand Softball Classic

Kaneland 7, David Boone 2

Kaneland 000 200 5 -7-12-4

David Boone 100 001 0 -2-11-1

2B: K -- Abruzzo, H. Roach, R. Roach, Sommesi; 3B: K -- Ortegel 2; WP: Erickson.

Downers Grove North 15, Wheaton North 0 (game 1)

Downers North 307 05 --15-13-1

Wheaton North 000 00 --0-3-2

2B: DGN: Manzo. WN: Rutgen; HR: DGN: Greenaberg, Havel. WP: Gusel.

Downers Grove North 25, Wheaton North 0 (Game 2)

Downers North 584 43 --25-26-0

Wheaton North 000 00 --0-3-4

2B: DGN: Bernhard, Casey 2, Havel 2. WN: Kafer; HR: DGN: Bielawa. WP: Havel. *

IC Catholic Prep 15, Stewardville (MN) 3

Stewardville 000 300 0 --3-7-3

IC Catholic Prep 418 101 X --15-19-0

2B: IC: Cash; 3B: IC: Lytton; WP: Cash.

Lake Park 8, Schaumburg 2

Schaumburg 100 100 0 --2-4-3

Lake Park 400 130 X --8-13-1

2B: S: Lyke. LP: Munoz, Sturino; 3B: S: Torosian; WP: Frank LP: Bertaud.

Plainfield North 6, Metea Valley 1

Metea Valley 000 001 0 --1-5-1

Plainfield North 001 500 X --6-9-1

2B: PN: Siwek, Shaughnessy, Dunbar, Kennedy 2, Callow; HR: MV: Nelson. WP: LP: Bajusz.

West Chicago 11, Franklin Regional 8

West Chicago 100 170 2 --11-11-4

Frankin Reg. 000 130 4 --8-11-3

HR: WC: Cejna. WP: Zentner.

hoffman Estates 14 , Larkin

Hoffman Estates 244 022 0 --0-17-3

Larkin 105 200 0 --8-8-4

2B: Lar: Sloltz; Velasquez, Grossi, Wadas

3B: HE: Magsino;

HR: HE Velaquez; Lar: Bohne .

WP: Grossi; LP: Farnsworth.

Saturday's results

In Orlando, Fla.

prospect 7, Appleton north 6

Prospect 002 002 3 --7-8-6

Appleton North 003 000 3 --6-10-0

2B: Pro: Cunniff; HR: Palczynski.

WP: Doherty

Sunday's results

In Orlando, Fla.

pROspECT 22, shipley school 0 (3 inn)

Prospect 4(18)0 --22-9-0

Shipley 000 --0-0-2

2B: Pro: Caldrone; WP: Depa

Elizabeth Forward 11, Prospect 1 (6 inn)

Prospect 000 100 --1-4-5

Elizabeth Forward 125 102 --11-7-1

LP: Depa

Highland High 3, Dundee-Crown 1

Dundee-Crown 000 000 1 -1-7-0

Highland High 200 010 x -3-7-0

2B: D-C -- Weeks; H -- Kazimuir; 3B: D-C -- Weeks; WP: Griffin; LP: Ruggles.

