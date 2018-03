Girls soccer: Lake County roundup

Round Lake 5, Woodstock North 0: Dana Devera and Claudia Hernandez each scored twice for the Panthers in their nonconference win.

Alexandria Wawrzyniak added a goal and 2 assists.

Collinsville 2, Warren 0: The host team scored a goal in each half.

Warren (2-3) got 11 saves from keeper Sarah Barbosa.