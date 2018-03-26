Girls soccer: Jacobs forges tie with South Elgin

The scoreboard at Millennium Field in Streamwood may have shown a 3-3 tie at the end of the Jacobs vs. South Elgin girls soccer game on Monday, but it felt more like a win for the visiting Golden Eagles after they rallied for two goals inside the final 7 minutes to pull even.

"It sure felt pretty good to come back like that," Jacobs junior Kaylee Vincent said. "We just talked at halftime how we need to make more of an effort and show more heart. That's what we started doing in the second half. Our communication and passing was a lot better."

Vincent scored on a penalty kick with 5:01 left to play for the game-tying goal.

"I just told myself I have to make this," Vincent said. "I'm making up my mind where I'm going to kick it as I'm setting the ball down and looking at the goalie. I try not to really think about it too much and not give it away."

Jacobs (0-2-2) had jumped out to a 1-0 lead just over 2 minutes into the game on a goal by Maddie Belo. However, the Golden Eagles managed just 2 shots on goal over the next 71 minutes while South Elgin scored 3 unanswered goals.

The Golden Eagles finally broke out of their slumber with 6:53 left in the game when Cassie Kowalski scored on a scramble in front of the net following a corner kick.

"One of the things over the first few games is we haven't been putting in a continuous effort the whole way," Jacobs coach Stephanie Schuck said. "We finally got motivated and showed the heart, and the desire, and the passion we need to have. We know we have really good players. It's just a matter of putting it together and playing to the level we are capable of."

After falling behind 1-0 South Elgin quickly answered back on a goal by Maddie Frietag 7:30 into the game and another just over 10 minutes later by Nikki Nyugen to pull ahead 2-1.

The Storm (0-2-2) added a penalty kick goal by Abby Roy with 23:09 left to play to make it 3-1.

However, the Storm failed to capitalize on three other golden scoring opportunities, including an open netter, which would have stretched its lead even further.

"The biggest thing to take away from this game is we have to finish when we have the opportunities to score," South Elgin coach Laura Szwaja said. "You can't go back and get them and today it cost us. I just keep telling my three freshmen on the team and the eight sophomores that experience is the best teacher. Hopefully they learn from this one."